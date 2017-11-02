Obituary – Hilda McMahon

Hilda McMahon, 97, passed away on Oct. 19, 2017. Hilda was born on March 27, 1920, in Eureka, N.C., where she grew up in a farming community. She learned to pick cotton alongside her older brother Selby.

Hilda graduated from Flora MacDonald College in Red Springs, N.C., with a degree in education and met her husband Bill while teaching in Portsmouth, Va. They were married in 1943 after the war and moved to Colorado.

Hilda is survived by her three children and their spouses; Margi and husband Joe Klemp, Bill and wife Barb, Suzanne and husband Peter Teale, four grandchildren; Philip McMahon, Jennifer and husband Josh Unruh, Nate Klemp and wife Kaley, and Carson Teal, great-grandchildren; Riley, Brody and Luke Unruh, and Jorie Klemp.

Hilda loved all her family very much and enjoyed having them visit and making a wonderful home-cooked dinner. She always made sure no one went home hungry.

She also enjoyed music (playing the piano), sewing and gardening and took pride in her beautiful roses. Hilda was a member of the PEO Organization for 70 years and stayed involved with her neighborhood and her church.

A memorial service will be held at the Berthoud United Methodist Church, 820 Ninth St. in Berthoud, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served afterward.

Contributions can be made to the Berthoud United Methodist Church Building Fund.