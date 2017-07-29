Obituary – Harold Kitten

Harold Kitten, longtime resident of Berthoud, passed away on Friday, July 21 at the age of 94.

He was born in Lawrence, Neb., to Alvin H. and Mary L. Kitten on Sept. 14, 1922. At the age of 8, the family moved to Stratton, Colo., where they took up dryland farming.

Always busy, he farmed for seven years, then started his first business venture as the owner/operator of a drayage company, Stratton Dray Line for five months. He followed that with five years working for Foster Lumber Company in Medicine Bow, Wyo. He moved to Berthoud in 1953 upon accepting the position of manager with Fred Harsh/J.F. Anderson Lumber Company. In 1961, he purchased Berthoud Hardware and Building Supply which he sold in 1974 when he opened The Glass Shop.

Harold built three houses in Berthoud as well as a small office complex, two workshops, and other assorted structures. He was an avid square dancer and was a member of the Loveland Foot & Fiddle Square Dance Club.

He was well-known for his strong work ethic, honesty and thrift, and in later years his well-kept yard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Vincent, and his wife of nearly 50 years, Dorothy.

He is survived by three sisters, Laurine Schiferl of Greeley, LaVera Strecker of Spearville, Kan., Iona Gearhart of Kewanee, Ill., his daughters Karen Koch of Loveland, Lois McDonald (Neal) of Wellington, and a son, Norm Kitten (Kathy) of Fort Collins. He has four grandsons, three granddaughters, seven great grandsons, five great granddaughters and one great-great grandson.

There will be a graveside service on Friday, July 28 at 2 p.m. at the Greenlawn Cemetery East of Berthoud, U.S. Hwy 56 and County Road 1, with a reception following at Berthoud Pioneer Park, 115 E. Indiana Ave., Berthoud.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Berthoud Fire Department in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home.