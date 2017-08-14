Obituary – Harold “Ed” Hall

Harold “Ed” Hall was born June 22, 1947, in Lone Tree, Iowa, and died Aug. 6, 2017, at his home in Berthoud, Colo. Ed grew up on a farm in Lone Tree and often helped with the family farm. He was a life-long trucker who jointly owned Hall and Associates with his brother Bob for 10 years. He also served in the Navy during the Vietnam conflict. Ed never met a stranger and helped down-and-out people by providing them with work and housing.

Ed is survived by his wife Liz (they were married for 41 years); his children, Cherise Alves (Dennis) of Bonita Springs, Fla., Linn Hall (Samantha) of Bonsall, Calif., and Dustin Hall of Berthoud, Colo.; brothers and sisters Oran Hall (Sharon), Nancy Werbach (Don), Robert Hall (Millie), Cleone Gottwalt (Joe); five grandchildren, Stephanie, Steven, Carley, Betty and Anastasia; and one great-granddaughter Amelia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleo and Kathryn Hall, and his brother Ernie Hall.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, at 1 p.m. at 306 Hubbell St. in Berthoud, Colo. In lieu of flowers, make donations to American Heart or the Diabetes Association. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for on-line condolences.