Obituary – Harold “Ed” Hall

Posted by on August 10, 2017

Harold “Ed” Hall

Harold “Ed” Hall was born June 22, 1947, in Lone Tree, Iowa, and died Aug. 6, 2017, at his home in Berthoud, Colo. Ed grew up on a farm in Lone Tree and often helped with the family farm. He was a life-long trucker who jointly owned Hall and Associates with his brother Bob for 10 years. He also served in the Navy during the Vietnam conflict. Ed never met a stranger and helped down-and-out people by providing them with work and housing.

Ed is survived by his wife Liz (they were married for 41 years); his children, Cherise Alves (Dennis) of Bonita Springs, Fla., Linn Hall (Samantha) of Bonsall, Calif., and Dustin Hall of Berthoud, Colo.; brothers and sisters Oran Hall (Sharon), Nancy Werbach (Don), Robert Hall (Millie), Cleone Gottwalt (Joe); five grandchildren, Stephanie, Steven, Carley, Betty and Anastasia; and one great-granddaughter Amelia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleo and Kathryn Hall, and his brother Ernie Hall.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, at 1 p.m. at 306 Hubbell St. in Berthoud, Colo. In lieu of flowers, make donations to American Heart or the Diabetes Association. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for on-line condolences.

