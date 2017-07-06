Obituary – Donna Foote-Sanchez

Donna was born on July 14, 1958, and went to be with Jesus on June 29, 2017. She lived in Berthoud, Colo., and graduated from Berthoud High School. She is survived by her husband Joe Sanchez, sons Josh and Isaac, daughter-in-law Vanessa, and two grandchildren, Isaiah and Elias. Donna was preceded in death by her mother, father, two brothers and one sister.
Donna met Joe in Berthoud, and they were married in November 1997. Donna married the love of her life and her best friend. She was blessed to share his family and make them her own. This extended family filled the gap the loss of her own family left for her. Donna worked in the high-tech industry until she retired and returned to her true love of serving others. She served in her community and was one who did not wait to hear of a need – she went out and found it. Approximately 10 years ago Donna began searching the streets of Longmont for homeless to feed and show kindness to. This led her into the Denver area, as she knew there was such a need, and she began to feed the homeless there also. She even began a semi-permanent location in Longmont where she brought food and hugs, and the homeless would come and find a warm meal. This love led her to serving at the Front Porch in Loveland. This was truly her passion. In July of 2013, she received the 7Everyday Hero Award. In Donna’s words “I do not think God provides us with faith and love to horde it. He provides this food for us to give away.” The Front Porch continues to serve hot meals Monday through Friday.
Donna served at Grace Place and Celebrate Recovery. Through these ministries Donna touched hundreds, if not thousands, of lives. She loved showing God’s grace and mercy to the hurting. She would walk beside them on their journey to recovery and healing. Her journey with the Lord was short but made great impact. Almost a decade ago she started going to Grace Place. At this time she began the journey to a deep personal relationship with Jesus. She became a trusted mentor to many. She believed if you reach out to the hurting, fill them with love, and show them dignity, God will do the rest. Donna Sanchez will be missed. The list is long of people who will say she stepped in at a time in their lives which held a need. Many will tell you she changed their lives. We believe God is saying in loving arms, “Well done my good and faithful servant!” A celebration of life will be held on Friday July 7, 2017, 3 p.m. at Grace Place, 375 Meadowlark Dr, Berthoud, CO 80513. A reception will follow.