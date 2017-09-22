Obituary – Debra “Debbie” Lee Cross (Fiore)

It is with great sadness to announce the death of Debra “Debbie” Lee Cross (Fiore), 66, formerly of Berthoud, Colo. Debra passed away peacefully at Atria Park of Applewood, an assisted living and memory care facility, from complications of Parkinson’s, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017.

Debra was born on July 13, 1951, in Portchester, N.Y., to Julio and Madeline Fiore (Turso).

She first moved to Berthoud in 1994. Her home in Mary’s Farm was once featured in the Old Berthoud Recorder with a full-page article in the Garden Spot entitled, “Couple brings mountain garden to Berthoud.”

Debra spent most of her professional life in the circuit-board industry as a successful inside-sales representative. She cherished many of the friendships she made with those with whom she worked and who became an important part of her life as her health began to decline.

Debra lived her life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, taking long drives in the mountains, and spending time with her beloved pets. She enjoyed camping, gardening, listing to music, and photography. Her kind spirit, smile and compassion for others brightened any moment and enriched the lives of those who knew her.

She is survived by her loving family; daughter Shannon Hansen-Hughes and devoted son-in-law Patrick, of Denver, Colo., her sister Patti Phillips and her husband and son, Danny and Danny Jr. of Clearwater, Fla., She also left behind her beloved dog Lily.

Debra is preceded in death by her parents, Julio and Madeline Fiore (Turso) and ex-husband, Richard Callaway.