Obituary – David Skiles

David Skiles

July 18, 1951 — May 22, 2017

David Austin Skiles, 65, passed away on Monday night, May 22, at home in Berthoud, Colo. He was born in Moscow, Idaho, on the July 18, 1951, to David O. Skiles and Lois Bedell Skiles.

Dave is survived by his wife of 40 years (Vicki) and a son (David John) 33 years of age; along with a brother (Doug) and sister (Denise) both 64 years of age.

Dave was a multi-faceted man, earning a master’s degree from Regis University and an electrical engineering degree from University of Colorado Denver, in addition to a West Point degree. He worked on the largest hydro-electric turbines in America, influenced the design of spill-proof modular gel batteries, designed and planned the mixed-use redevelopment of Stapleton airport using GIS, and then later directed and instructed a nationally-awarded Geoscience program at Front Range Community College.

A memorial service and reflection gathering was held on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, the service at 2 p.m., and reception at 3 p.m. at Allnutt Funeral Service, 2100 North Lincoln Ave., Loveland, CO 80538.