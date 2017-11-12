Nonprofit provides options to breast cancer survivors

By Shelley Widhalm
The Surveyor
Jani Gill of Berthoud wanted something new to knit, so she figured why not some knockers.
Yes, those kind and, yes, Gill knits and also crochets for a nonprofit called Knitted Knockers, which provides inserts for women who have had mastectomies or other breast procedures.
“Doing this is letting those women know that people care,” Gill said. “And it’s something that’s literally close to their heart, literally and figuratively. … I put lots of love into them.”
In October, Gill started knitting and crocheting for Colorado Knitted Knockers out of Fort Collins, a local group that is part of a larger nonprofit based in Bellingham, Wash. Knitted Knockers is an international network of volunteer knitters started by a breast cancer survivor who owned a yarn shop and made a pair for herself, soon generating enough orders to merit starting a nonprofit.
The Knitted Knockers Support Foundation makes knockers for women who have undergone mastectomies, lumpectomies and radiation or are undergoing reconstructive surgery, providing them worldwide at no cost to those needing them. The knockers, made out of soft, durable cotton to last many washings and are filled with soft batting, replace traditional breast prosthetics, which “are usually expensive, heavy, sweaty, and uncomfortable,” as described on the nonprofit’s website, knittedknockers.org.
The Colorado Knitted Knockers wants to get other knitters and crochet crafters making the knockers at two upcoming Knit-a-Thons for Knitted Knockers. The first will be 9 a.m. – noon on Nov. 11 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3333 Duffield Ave., in Loveland and the second, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Jan. 20 at the Farr Regional Library, 1939 61st Ave., in Greeley.
The group held a knit-a-thon Oct. 14, hosted by UC Health at the UC Health Cancer Center in Fort Collins, with a turnout of nearly 90 volunteers making the knockers and finishing approximately 150 pairs. The knit-a-thon was held during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, and $1,000 in yarn was provided for the event.
A set of knockers typically takes five hours to make, said Deanna Krausse, coordinator of Colorado Knitted Knockers, so the knitters made the knockers that day or finished them later and dropped them off. She had a double mastectomy in May 2015 and used the product until her reconstructive surgery, so she had a personal experience with them.
“It just gave me a sense of normalcy,” Krausse said. “When you have them on, they actually feel like normal ones. When you have reconstructive surgery, they’re not soft. I don’t have any feeling.”
Krausse liked the product so much she founded Colorado Knitted Knockers in January, with Kathy James of Wellington, launching it with a $3,000 grant from the Women Investing in Strategies for Health (WISH) Foundation through UC Health.
The group, which receives orders both locally and through the foundation, doesn’t have members but works with various knitters who knit and take the knockers to various drop-off sites. The group then packages and distributes them, either to local sites, such as hospitals, cancer centers and plastic surgery centers, or by filling individual orders or sending them to the national site. The knitters come from knitting circles, senior centers and hospitals.
“We are looking for more hospitals to be distribution sites,” Krausse said.
The group prefers orders come through the national site to help with recordkeeping.
“Getting the word out to the mastectomy survivors is the hardest part. There’s a lot of women that could use them every year. It makes them look and feel normal.”
Last year the group filled an average of five orders a week and now is up to 25, Krausse said. They made 260 pairs last year and close to 500 this year.
“Once you get the pattern down, it goes a little quicker,” said Gill, who has been crocheting for 40 years and knitting for 10. “It’s actually easy once you get going.”
The knitted knockers, which come in pink mesh bags with a note to the recipient, are available in various sizes, colors and patterns. Krausse has a demonstration pair that’s bright pink, which she carries around in the pink bag.
“We always have a supply,” Krausse said. “If we run out of product, the national site will help us. We have excess because of the knit-a-thon.”
The Knights of Columbus will provide a presentation about Colorado Knitted Knockers on Nov. 14 at the Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, 109 S. Third St., in Mead.
“They are knitted, stuffed and shipped with love and care,” said Joe Gill, grand knight of the Knights of Columbus and Jani’s husband.