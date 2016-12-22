No charges filed in alleged assault case

By John Gardner

The Surveyor

A Berthoud man that was arrested after a woman was taken to the hospital with serious burns in a Nov. 9 incident will not be charged.

Jacob Dean Anderson, 43, was arrested on Nov. 9 after authorities were called to a house in the 600 block of South County Road 31. When authorities arrived they discovered a detached garage on fire and located Anderson outside of the residence.

A 50-year-old female was transported by Thompson Valley EMS to a local hospital with “significant burn injuries,” a sheriff’s office report stated the day of the incident. Berthoud Fire Protection District responded and was able to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

David Moore, Larmier County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, stated that Anderson was arrested on a failure to appear warrant out of Morgan County, but that he was also held on allegations of second-degree assault and domestic violence in the fire incident. The investigation continued for several days as investigators were unable to speak with the victim until days later due to her injuries, Moore said.

Moore clarified that Anderson was held on the additional allegations due to probable cause at the time of the incident, however, Anderson was never formally charged in court. Anderson was booked into the Larimer County Detention Center in Fort Collins on Nov. 10 and was released on Nov. 14.

The 8th Judicial District Attorney’s office confirmed formal charges against Anderson were never filed in the case.

According to 8th Judicial District Attorney’s office spokesperson Jodi Lacey the arrest charges were pending due to the continued investigation. “To date, no official charges have been filed,” Lacey said.