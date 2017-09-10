New town administrator hopefuls meet with public

By Amber McIver-Traywick
The Surveyor
During an Aug. 29 meeting, after reviewing more than 115 applications, the Berthoud Town Board of Trustees narrowed their search for a new town administrator to three candidates, Phillip Hill, Mary Beth Miles and Anthony Tolstedt. The current town administrator, Mike Hart, plans to retire on Nov. 30, 2017, a position he has held since Dec. 2009.
The Town Board of Trustees will appoint the position to one of the candidates after conducting interviews on Sept. 28. Candidates will have the opportunity to tour the community, interact with town staff, and meet Berthoud community members during scheduled times on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28. The public is invited to a meet-and-greet with the candidates at town hall at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27. The meeting will include refreshments provided by Origins Catering. Finalists will have individual meeting times with town staff and one-on-one interviews with the board throughout the day on Thursday, Sept. 28. Thursday’s events will conclude with a 7 p.m. meeting that will allow the candidates 10 minutes each to address the public and 10 minutes to answers questions posed by the audience.
The candidates all bring a significant amount of educational, municipal and administrative experience to the table.
Phillip Hill’s experience includes serving as a city planner, as the director of community and economic development, and currently serves as the assistant city manager and director of community development for Midvale City, Utah. Hill has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Urban Planning and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Utah. In total he has over 20 years of experience in municipal government. He currently resides in Utah with his wife and two children.
Mary Beth Miles is a Colorado native and has nearly eight years of experience working in a variety of capacities for several local governments in Colorado. She presently serves as the chief strategy and innovation officer for the City of Durango, Colo. Miles has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Environmental Studies and Geography from the University of Colorado, Boulder, and a Master of Arts Degree in Political Science and Public Administration from the University of Colorado, Denver.
The final candidate, Anthony Tolstedt is the current city administrator for Douglas, Wyo. He previously served in Broken Bow, Neb. and Alliance, Neb. Tolstedt obtained his undergraduate degree from Regis University, his MPA from the University of Colorado at Denver, and a graduate certificate in human resources from the University of Denver. He is an ICMA credentialed manager and has been involved in city management for 11 years. Tolstedt is married with two children.