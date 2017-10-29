Need help? Call a Spartan

By Bob McDonnell

The Surveyor

Spartan Towing and Recovery is a growing business. They have been doing towing work for more than six years. Currently the business has three towing vehicles and plans to add a fourth truck soon.

Owners Anthony and Allison McGrath have a family-oriented business. In addition to working in the business themselves, they employ Allision’s brother and brother-in-law to drive some of their hauling vehicles. Their names are Zac Beaman and Mike De Leon.

The company emphasizes customer service in a prompt, efficient and affordable way. “They are already having a bad day,” Anthony says, speaking of most people his company deals with. He wants to take some of the stress off the person who has called him.

Services include light and medium-duty towing, private tows and impounds. Spartan also does accident tows, secondary tows, law enforcement assistance, towing for motor clubs and removal of junk cars.

In addition to towing, Spartan handles many aspects of roadside assistance. This includes lock-outs, gas delivery, flat-tire change, jump-starting engines, winch-outs and battery delivery. In many instances the tow driver can do mechanical labor at the place of breakdown. Spartan towing and recovery can also tow your vehicle to a repair facility or desired location. Overnight storage is available if necessary.

​The recovery part of the company name refers to “rescuing” a vehicle, usually four-wheel-drive, that someone has gotten stuck in a difficult location. This might involve using a winch in many cases. Both owners agreed in unison that, “recover,” to them, does not include doing repossession work.

Spartan Towing says to ask about senior and military discounts.

The fleet of Spartan Towing and Recovery trucks is distinctive due to the logo each displays. It is the profile of a Spartan. The design also incorporates the Colorado flag into it. This is to honor the McGraths home of Berthoud. Additionally, their older son Aiden does tackle football at the sixth-grade level. His team is the Spartans. Eventually Aiden, his brother Aidryk, and a soon-to-be third child will more than likely attend Berthoud High School.

Spartan Towing and Recovery serves greater Northern Colorado. They will travel as far north as Cheyenne. Going south, they will venture into Denver and surrounding northern suburbs. Services are available 24/7, including holidays and weekends. If you need Spartan Towing and Recovery’s services, call 970-532-9833.