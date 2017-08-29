Mosquito fogging to take place August 30 and 31

The Surveyor
According to an email from town administrator Mike Hart, pending any weather related complications; mosquito fogging will take place in Berthoud on Wednesday, August 30 and Thursday, August 31 after 10 p.m.
A vector index (VI) of 1.1 has been reported by the Colorado State University lab that processes and tests the mosquito traps in Berthoud. The current VI set by the town board to begin fogging is .5 and has been substantially exceeded. The estimated rate of West Nile infected mosquitoes per thousand jumped dramatically in this week’s analysis from 0 the past 4 weeks, up to 33.84 currently in Berthoud. The previous highest infection rate in the local mosquito population was 7.19 during week 28 testing.
According to the Colorado Department of Public Health, the months of August and September are when most cases of West Nile are reported in the state.
Public health officials encourage continuing to take precautions while spending time outdoors. This includes avoiding being outside during dawn and dusk when the mosquitoes are active. If you must be outside wear loose-fitting clothing and apply insect repellent.
You can help reduce the numbers of mosquitoes around your home by emptying any standing water where mosquitoes lay their eggs, from areas like flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires, birdbaths and any other containers with standing water on a regular basis.