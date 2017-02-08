Michele Rae Jurs: June 4, 1968 – Jan. 24, 2017

Michele Rae Jurs of Berthoud Colorado joined her Heavenly Father on Jan. 24, 2017. Michele was born on June 4, 1968 in Denver, Colorado to Frank and Carol Knowski. From the time her feet hit the ground she became the neighborhood champion big wheel racer, often competing against and beating the neighborhood boys, setting the standard for her lifelong enthusiasm and determination. During her early years she attended the Wooden Shoe Preschool and moved on to North Star Elementary. In 1976 the family moved to Berthoud where she became very active in 4-H with her horse “Taffy”, winning many awards at the Larimer County Fair. She graduated from Berthoud High School in 1986 and went on to University of Northern Colorado, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Psychology. Michele was baptized in the Lutheran Faith and was confirmed at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Loveland.

Michele married her soul mate and childhood sweetheart Sean Jurs, enjoying 26 years of marriage and bringing two wonderful sons into this world for all of us to love and cherish. She enjoyed spending all her time with her family and would often be found cooking gourmet meals, in the middle infield at a NASCAR race or encouraging her family to climb the Colorado peaks. Michele worked in the family painting and dry cleaning businesses while raising her children. She later found her passion working in the life care industry where she enjoyed interacting and caring for elderly and disabled patients and friends. Michele’s life journey was shortened by complications resulting from a bone marrow transplant to battle MDS, a rare blood disorder.

Michele leaves behind her husband, Sean and her two sons Brett and Bryce, parents Frank and Carol Knowski, in-laws Sandy and Dennis Jurs, Grandparents Comp and Betty Wilson and Beulah Jurs, her Sister Pamela (Larry) Kaylor, niece Larissa (Kyle) Seewald and their children Lane and Kinzlee, nephew Dillon Blyth, uncles Ervin Kaufman, Marvin (Maria) Kaufman, Jim (Mary Ann) Knowski and Gary Jurs, aunts Janice Drohman and Cheri (Bob) Wilson-Belz and many loving cousins. She was preceeded in death by her grandparents Ray and Mary Kaufman, John and Lillian Knowski and Ralph Jurs, her aunts Mary Daum and Jerry Ann Kaufman, her uncles Dale Drohman and Gaylord Daum.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 at Campion Seventh-day Adventist Church. At the family’s request, the casket will be closed. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery in Berthoud.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home.

