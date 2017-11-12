Local vs national? TSD considers firms for new superintendent

by Aaron Reynolds
The Surveyor
The Thompson School District (TSD) board of education heard presentations on Nov. 1 from three different hiring firms that have submitted proposals to the district regarding the search for its next superintendent. Dr. Stan Scheer, who has served as Thompson’s superintendent for the past five years, previously announced he would retire after the 2017-18 school year.
In the past TSD has worked with the Colorado Association of School Boards (CASB) with consulting regarding important hires, including previous superintendents, and was one of the three to make their case this time around. However, members of the board have also made it clear they would welcome input from a broader national search, thus opening the door for more proposals to be heard.
Randy Black, director of member relations for CASB, was the first to present to the board, as he introduced Dianna Cerco, who would be the primary consultant if the board was to select CASB as the hiring firm for the next superintendent search. He highlighted the association’s “20 year success rate” finding superintendents, including recent hires at Greeley and Poudre school districts.
“We are committed to find the person who is the very best fit and will face the many challenges that all districts face as well as the ones specific to this district,” Black outlined in CASB’s presentation.
“Finding the right person is no small task, but certainly a huge one,” Cerco added. “We want to find the next superintendent who recognizes it as their calling.”
During a Q&A session that followed each presentation, board member Dave Levy inquired about the network of connections CASB has outside the state of Colorado. Black responded CASB does indeed have connections outside the state, including School Bridge, in order to seek qualified and potential candidates that are not local.
The board also heard presentations from national hiring agencies McPherson & Jacobson as well as Ray & Associates.
Tom Jacobson, who has spent 16 years as a superintendent (five in Colorado), spoke for McPherson & Jacobson and informed the board he would serve as the lead for Thompson’s search if the agency was selected.
Jacobson emphasized the firm’s vetting process, which he suggested “we do it better than anyone else,” as they utilize a matrix system that “goes a minimum of three references deep on the initial references mentioned in the resumes of potential candidates.
“We are recruiters for talent,” Jacobson concluded. “Some of your best candidates are not actively seeking, so we go out to find the ones that meet the skill sets you want and actively recruit.”
Lastly, the board heard a presentation from Robert Affalo and Paige Fenton-Hughes of Ray & Associates. Along with McPherson & Jacobson, Affalo and Fenton-Hughes profiled their extensive list of associates located across the country for a broader, more thorough national search. Ray & Associates is also keen on recruiting candidates that may not be actively looking but would fit the description of the skills and expertise the board is seeking for its next superintendent.
“Nobody likes surprises, and we avoid that by attention to detail,” Affalo remarked. “We like the idea of transparency and also flexibility. What worked [with the superintendent hiring] at Jeffco may not work here.”
The board plans to select a hiring agency at its next meeting, Nov. 15, with a replacement for its superintendent hired by next spring.