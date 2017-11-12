Local veterans share their military experiences at library event

By Bob McDonnell
The Surveyor
This year’s Veterans Day celebration started early in Berthoud. An audience of almost two dozen local residents gathered at the Berthoud library on Saturday, Nov. 4 to hear a veteran’s experience panel discussion.
About two dozen listened as Gary Barnett, Stan Edmisten, Richard Erfurth, Duane Pond, Ron Stugart and Spenser Sterck reflected on their time in the military.
The library’s office director, Jennifer Miller, said, “Veterans Day is coming up and we thought we should do something.” She contacted the local American Legion post for names of veterans. Additionally, she knew some because they use the services offered by the library.
This group of six men’s military history covers many decades and battles, from World War II to the Korean War to Vietnam, and even Afghanistan.
Edmisten served in the Army from 1945 to 1946, and was the only World War II vet represented. He was stationed on Iwo Jima.
Pond served in the Navy. His enlistment was from 1951 to 1955. He traveled to Guam and also to Japan twice.
Stugart is a Vietnam vet, serving in the Army from 1968 to 1969.
Barnett’s father signed him up for the National Guard when Gary was 17. He did that for two-and-a-half-years, then joined the Navy in 1967.
Erfurth was a Navy corpsman. He saw action as a medic in Afghanistan during his tour of duty from 2005 to 2012.
Sterck spent six years in the Navy as a Seabee. He went to Afghanistan, Spain and Okinawa.
The group fielded questions on a variety of subjects. They were asked about what their expectations were going into the military and how that matched up with what they experienced. Most had no real preconceived idea about what life would be like in uniform.
Pond addressed the subject of Korea being the “forgotten war.” “It really was a war,” Pond said. He solemnly added, “A lot of good people got killed.”
The group told of how they were treated when they returned. They also pointed out how the mindset of the general public has changed as far as now welcoming and acknowledging veterans.
All agreed being in the military pushed them to do things they did not think they could do and there is a comradery between all who served. This bond is there no matter when or where someone was in the service. The bond was apparent as the group of six relaxed and started sharing more details of their experiences. Some knew each other before the get-together but some did not. Before the hour was over, they were joking and poking fun at other branches of service.
One of the interesting discussions came when the men shared the beautiful places they visited and in which they served. Even in an ugly time they could see some beauty in most locations.
A few of the men talked about the support they get as veterans from the Berthoud community. They expressed their thanks for this.
A wrap-up question was posed about the panel’s thoughts on whether they would do things the same if they had to do it all over again. Simply put, they would.
The event was scheduled for an hour. As is often the case, when a group of ex-G.I.s get together, the stories flow and there are always more stories for another day.
The Berthoud Library District CEO Amie Pilla was in attendance. Based on the discussion, the audience’s interest, and the willingness of the vets to share, this may not be the last Veterans Day panel discussion.