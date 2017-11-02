Local 4Hers pig auctioned off for a good cause

By Katie Harris
For the second year in a row, Turner Middle School sixth grader Audrey Jafolla found herself distraught over the idea of sending her beloved Odessa to auction during this past August’s Larimer County Fair and Rodeo.
After months of caring for the 273-pound Hampshire cross, the 11-year-old wasn’t sure she could face saying goodbye. But 4H rules state all pigs that make weight go to the Junior Livestock Sale, and Jafolla knew she had raised the pig for this purpose, as a source of income and savings for her future.
Just like last year, the pig was sold to the highest bidder, and Jafolla tearfully said goodbye. What she didn’t know at the time, was a group called Women’s Inclusion Network, or WIN for short, had, for the second year in a row, purchased Jafolla’s pig, and Odessa, like her predecessor, was destined to serve a greater purpose.
It wasn’t until Kelly Kruyshoop, project manager for WIN’s annual chili cook-off, approached Jafolla after the auction that the pieces started to fall into place for the young 4Her.
“I found [Jafolla] at the auction and introduced myself and explained to her that I was with the same group that had bought her pig last year,” said Kruyshoop. “Her face immediately lit up, and she said, ‘You mean Odessa’s going to go to a good cause too?’”
The chili cook-off, a private event which WIN, a division of the agriculture corporation Agrium Inc., holds each year in Loveland, benefits the non-profit organization Hope Lives, which supports Northern Colorado women who’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer at any stage.
For the first time last year, the group decided to purchase, process and auction off a pig during the cook-off and donate the proceeds to the non-profit. Looking for a healthy, 270 to 280 lb. pig, the group stumbled upon Jafolla’s and decided to bid on it. This year, on a whim, they decided to try their luck again.
“This year it was just me and another woman purchasing the pig, and she suggested that we go ahead and bid on [Audrey’s] pig again, and try to get her two years in a row,” said Kruyshoop. “The pig met our budget, we bid $800 on it, and we ended up with her pig again this year.
What Kruyshoop didn’t know until after purchasing the pig and meeting Jafolla, was the young girl had done her homework after having her pig auctioned off for breast cancer awareness the first time around, and had learned how to feed an exceptionally clean, healthy diet this time around.
“Because of this cause I [started raising my pigs] the most natural way I can,” said Jafolla. “I don’t want to produce any kind of food that could make people sick. If you don’t give your animals anything bad to eat then they can’t give you anything bad in return when you eat them.”
Jafolla’s high standards of care and nutrition were icing on the cake for the WIN group, helping to bring in $672 for Hope Lives when the pig was auctioned off during the cook-off on Oct. 20.
“We didn’t know about what she fed her pig until after we’d won in the live-bidding auction, so it was kind of a bonus that she fed her pig as naturally as possible,” she said. “Since we’re promoting breast cancer awareness, which can be attributed to your diet, we definitely saw that as a plus, finding it out afterwards.”
As for Jafolla, she said she couldn’t have asked for a better outcome to the 2017 4H season.
“Having this amazing group buy my pig made me feel a lot better about the sale,” she said. “Knowing that I got to contribute to something so important made me feel great too. It means a lot to me knowing that I had a part in so many peoples’ lives in a positive way.”
With her pigs going to good causes two years in a row, Jafolla’s more motivated than ever to give the project her all next year.
“I am super excited to do pigs again next year in 4H,” she said. “I plan to raise more natural hogs and hope to place higher in my division.”