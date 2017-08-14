Letter to the Editor

Speaking as one of the “mosquito people,” all of our correspondences with the mayor and trustees are on public record. We have been respectful and considerate with every inquiry, appearance and letter.

Subjects covered in our correspondence and addresses concerned the following:

*The ecosystem here in town, which naturally supports low numbers of mosquitoes as evidenced by trap data.

*Lifecycle of dragonflies. The most voracious mosquito predator is one of the most fragile members of our ecosystem. Dragonflies can take up to two years to repopulate. Mosquitoes, on the other hand, reproduce every seven to 10 days.

*Larviciding is preemptive, stopping the mosquito larva from developing into adults – the most safe, effective protocol to protect our citizens from bites and WNV.

*The toxicity of the product being sprayed has not been well published. Permethrin is a neurotoxin, PBO, an enzyme inhibitor, making a much more toxic, endocrine disrupting formula than permethrin alone.

*Damage to bees and major bee losses in Berthoud

*AquaKontrol’s own information sheet carries this warning: “This product is highly toxic to bees exposed to direct treatment on blooming crops or weeds. Do not apply to blooming crops or weeds …”

*Evidence of danger to pregnant women, small children, the elderly and ill

*Areas of standing water around town that can be eliminated or treated with larvicide

*The five entomologists I contacted all recommended source control and larviciding as the most practical and effective practices for heading off mosquito populations.

*Concern for organic gardens, food forests, flower gardens all over town

*Long term effects of pesticide use, and the practicality and efficacy of larviciding

Our efforts all along have been focused on the health and well-being of all Berthoud citizens and the beautiful ecosystem of this charming town.

Sarah Wadleigh

Berthoud