Larimer Humane Society: PETS OF THE WEEK

Mallory, Sylvia, and Peaches are this week’s stars! Meet our pets of the week; Mallory, an 11-year-old Pit Bull with a heart of gold, 13-year-old Sylvia, a sweet, quite brown tabby, and Peaches, a chill bearded dragon looking for someone to hang out with!
Mallory was surrendered to us due to her owners moving and she is looking for a new home! This sweet Pit Bull is kind and gentle, but also loves to play. She is great with all humans and enjoys the company of other dogs! However, Mallory enjoys “playing” with her cat friends by chasing them. She has never been aggressive, and the cats she has chased have never seemed threatened. She just loves them so much! If you have cats this is something you should be prepared for. Pit Bulls can be very energetic and need lots of exercise, but are also known for being cuddly lovebugs. Mallory is shy when meeting people and will need a little time to warm up in her new home but once she does you’ll have a best friend for life. Come meet her today! Her adoption fee is $100.
Sylvia is a senior 13-year-old brown tabby. She has been at Larimer Humane Society since May! This little lady is looking for a quiet retirement home where she can relax. She is a sweet cat, willing to be held and petted, and who enjoys rubbing up on people! Often times people overlook adopting a senior animal because they want a cute baby, but senior animals have lots of benefits — often they are already litterbox trained, more socialized, have completed their vaccines, and can have many more years to live! With an older cat, what you see is what you get. Sylvia still has a lot of love to give and just needs someone to give it to. Sylvia’s adoption fee has been sponsored, but her love is priceless! She is waiting at the shelter to say hi!
And last but not least is three-year-old Peaches, a bearded dragon who enjoys chilling while she waits for the right person to adopt her. Reptiles may not be as soft as a cat or a dog, but they sure do make cool pets! Because she is younger, Peaches will probably like exploring the house, and she may even enjoy cuddling! Bearded dragons enjoy being alone but can become attached to their humans and look forward to their presence. Come see if Peaches is a good fit for you and your family! Her adoption fee is $25.
The shelter is located at 6317 Kyle Ave. Ft. Collins, CO 80525 or call: 970-226-3647 Hours of Operation: Mon-Fri: 11am – 7pm Sat-Sun: 10am – 5pm