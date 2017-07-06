Larimer Humane Society: PETS OF THE WEEK

Courtesy of the Larimer Humane Society

Meet this week’s Pets of the Week, Fraggle a lost dog looking for a new family to call her own, Poncho the pig who has received some much needed TLC and is ready to go home to a new forever family and Baby a sweet cat recovering from the heartbreak of her owner passing away.

Meet Fraggle, this six-year-old, female Fox Terrier Wire mix who was found lost, wandering Loveland. Sadly, we were not able to reunite Fraggle with her owners so she is ready to go home with a loving new family. We don’t know a lot about her since she came in as a stray but what we can tell you is that she is a sweet, little dog with lots of love to give. Come meet Fraggle today, her adoption fee is $175.

Baby has had a rough couple of months and we are hoping to turn her luck around! She came to us in April after her owner had passed away. During her time at the shelter she has been a little fearful so we have enrolled her in our Pets Needing Patience Program to make sure she gets a little extra love and attention each day so she knows, even though her owner is gone she is still safe and loved. Because of her fearful nature Baby would do best in a home without children under the age of 12. Baby’s adoption fee has been sponsored by a generous community member. If you have room in your heart and home for Baby come meet her today!

Poncho, a three-year-old pig came to us about a month ago after being surrendered by his owners. He was underweight, suffering from a sunburn and had overgrown tusks and hooves that were causing him pain and discomfort. Thanks to our partnership with Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital, Poncho got a “Spa Day” at CSU where his tusks and hooves were trimmed, he was given a bath and received a physical exam.

After his luxurious spa day, Poncho returned to us where we began caring for his long-term health. He was put on a healthy diet and vitamins to help him gain weight and we made sure he got a daily application of sunscreen to protect his skin.

Poncho is now healthy and ready to go home with his new forever family! If you are able to provide a loving, out of city limits home to Poncho, swing by and meet him today! His adoption fee is $70. The shelter is located at 6317 Kyle Ave. Ft. Collins, CO 80525