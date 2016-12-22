Larimer County coroner identifies BHS teen found Thursday morning

On Nov. 4, 2016, the Larimer County Coroner’s Office released a statement identifying the deceased male as 15-year-old Joshua J Francis of Berthoud. The coroner’s office determined cause of death was a gunshot wound of the head and the manner of death was suicide.

LCSO investigators continue to conduct interviews and collect historical data involving this case in hopes of possibly identifying a motive for this tragic event. Investigators have not found any evidence to suggest anyone else was involved. We continue to ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Francis family, their friends, and the community during this difficult time.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Joshua,” said Dr. Stan Scheer, Thompson School District Superintendent. “This has been an especially difficult time for Joshua’s family, friends and the entire Berthoud community. We are extremely grateful to the community for their continued support in this time of need. So many students, parents and community members have come together to grieve and to provide support to others. We appreciate all that they have done.”

This Sunday, November 6, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Thompson School District will host a time for students to visit the school to become reconnected with the building community. Officials from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office will be on-hand to provide support. Law enforcement officials from throughout the region have assisted the district in helping to ensure that the building is safe and prepared for the return of students and staff.

November 3, 2016

Early this morning, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a missing person in Berthoud. Deputies learned a teenage male had left his home and his parents were concerned for his safety. They reported he may have gone to Berthoud High School.

Deputies responded to Berthoud High School and found an open door. The body of a deceased teenage male was found inside the school. The Larimer County Coroner’s Office is responding and will release the identity as well as cause and manner of death at a later time.

There is no known threat to the school, students, staff, or citizens living or working in the area. All necessary precautions are being taken to ensure the continued safety of Berthoud High School. Anyone with information regarding this incident or any crime is asked to call Larimer County Sheriff’sOffice at 970-416-1985 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 where you will remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward