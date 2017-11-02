Lady Spartans take first at Golden Tourney

By Dan Karpiel
The Surveyor
For the Berthoud High School volleyball team, it’s all come together at the right time.
Berthoud won all four matches at the annual Golden Tournament on Saturday, taking first place in the annual event that concludes the regular season. Berthoud swept Mead 2-0 (25-21, 25-18), Golden 2-0 (25-13, 25-12), Mountain View 2-0 (25-15, 25-14) and beat Loveland in three sets (19-25, 25-18, 15-13). In taking home the title, the Lady Spartans served notice to the rest of class 4A last weekend at the Golden Tournament and enters the postseason as hot as any team in the state.
“We came together really well. I think we realized it’s coming down to the time where every point counts, every win counts,” Berthoud’s Julie Ward said, “We all came to consensus … we know we’re a good team and we have to lay it all out on the line, especially for the seniors, that drive is there to do as great as we can.”
In winning all four matches at the Golden Tourney, Berthoud shot up a whopping seven spots in 4A RPI, securing the team a spot in regionals this upcoming Saturday and putting the team’s stated season goal – making a fourth-straight appearance at state – within sight. The team’s red-hot finish to the season, winners of eight of their final nine matches, sends Berthoud to the postseason brimming with confidence and playing their best volleyball of the year.
Berthoud Head Coach Mil Santos remarked on the positive effect the four wins in Golden will have as his team prepares for regionals saying, “Those four wins, yes, will help us out, it makes us more positive and gives us a lot of confidence for regionals.”
As the team has rounded into form in the second half of the season, losing only one match since Oct. 6, it has been an incredible effort on the defensive side of the court that has propelled the team to the postseason. Speaking specifically about his team’s performance in Golden, Santos said, “We played defense really, really well. Our serve was more consistent, we blocked a little bit better, and our floor defense really helped us out. We picked up a lot more, especially against Loveland. They have some big boomers up front and we were able to slow down the ball.”
“Definitely our passing really stepped it up this weekend, which really helped us because passing always starts every single play, so to have strong passing really helped us on offense,” Cas Berry explained.
Ward also commented that Berthoud’s defense was key in the four wins in Golden, saying, “Our blocking was pretty solid, our defense was great, and that helped with our offense,” as Berthoud has been getting contributions from up and down the roster.
Concluding the regular season with Golden Tournament gave the team the opportunity to face three opponents they did see in conference play and the best-of-three format forces the team to keep the intensity level high. Ward explained the team can just go out and play, reacting to the game as it comes rather than over-thinking every play. “I think (the tournament format) is better because you don’t get the realization of who’s on the other side, you just think it’s another opponent, it helps not to know and you just play at your best,” the superstar outside hitter said.
The only downside for Berthoud coming out of Golden was the dramatic improvement they made in the ranking sets placed them in the Region One bracket with perennial powerhouse and defending state champion Lewis-Palmer. The Lady Spartans will be matched with aforementioned No. 1-seed Lewis-Palmer and No.36-seed Battle Mountain in a round-robin format that punch the ticket for one team to state.
Kailey Berry explained it will come down to the mental side of things for Berthoud to get past the state’s top-ranked team. “There’s more pressure … so I feel like being able to let go of mistakes, getting excited when we score points, getting excited for digs and things like that will really help us progress and challenge Lewis-Palmer.”
Regionals will take place at Lewis Palmer High School in Monument on Saturday, Nov. 4. The Lady Spartans will play Battle Mountain at 11 a.m. and Lewis Palmer at 1:30 p.m.