Killer cleats take the first place trophy

By Dan Karpiel
The Surveyor
“We set out to have fun and get better playing a game we all love. Winning it was just icing on the cake,” said Jeremy Pickett, head coach of the Berthoud 12U girls rec softball team, after his team, self-named the Killer Cleats, won the Indian Peaks Girls Softball Association fall title.
Coaching a team comprised of yet-to-be teenagers creates the challenge of striking the right balance between developing skills as well as having fun and striving to win in the increasingly competitive environment of youth sports. Yet Pickett explained the competitive drive of the girls, the unyielding support of their parents, and the always-positive, never-negative approach the coaching staff employed, paid dividends in the end.
“This was such a great group of kids. The parents were beyond awesome. The parents were so positive and supportive, which is so important,” Pickett explained. Beyond choosing their own team name, the players individually picked their own superhero nick-names that were emblazoned on the back of their jerseys. The mixing of the positive atmosphere with a group of players who wanted to compete made for a winning formula as the Killer Cleats improved throughout the season.
“Coming to practices twice a week, we worked hard on fundamentals. We wanted practices to be harder than the games so the games would get easier. It showed, as you could see this young girls team getting better week after week,” Pickett explained.
The team was assembled in almost piecemeal fashion – the two Berthoud 10U teams played one another in that division’s title the season prior – and that made Pickett, along with assistant coach, Colter Davidson, recognize the crop of young talent Berthoud possessed. Thus the decision to try to put together a fall team came about. They originally had six girls commit and were then able to recruit and round up some more to fill out the team’s roster.
As the Killer Cleats learned and improved each week, the results began to show on the scoreboard. Pickett said it was the team’s “toughness and never-quit attitude,” that made the difference. Berthoud won four games in a seven-hour stretch, getting the best of No. 1 seed Carbon Valley by a 10-3 final, then besting Niwot 10-2 and finally winning back-to-back games against Brighton by 12-6 and 11-1 finals to take the championship.
Said Pickett, “After winning the first game (against Brighton) Olivia (Anderson) said, ‘Coach, my aunt says if you can beat ‘em once you can beat ‘em twice,’ and that became our mantra for the last game, and the girls came through with outstanding hitting, fielding and pitching again. They flat-out played the best they’d played all year on that Sunday.”
The Killer Cleats championship roster with their superhero affiliations: Olivia Anderson (Lightning), Megan Carder (Starrfire), Addie Davidson (Spitfire), Mollie Davidson (Turbo), Izzy Depumpo (Wonderwoman), Vanessa Jessop (Batgirl), Gena Karpiel (Storm), Amber Macy (Amburger), Allie Mccrea (Big Mac), Mollie Mccrea (Little Mac), Cemryn Pickett (She-Hulk), Mason Premer (Aquagirl).