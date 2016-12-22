Joshua J. Francis: Nov. 27, 2000 – Nov. 3, 2016

Joshua J. Francis passed away by taking his own life at Berthoud High School on Nov. 3, 2016. Joshua is survived by his loving parents, JJ Francis, Robin Francis and Rhea Denney; his siblings Melissa Cunningham, Scott Cunningham (brother-in-law), Caleb Francis, Molly Vermeulen and Mitchell Vermeulen.

Memorial service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at 5:30 p.m. at Grace Place Church, 375 Meadowlark Dr., Berthoud, Colo., In lieu of flowers, please make a donation at www.youcaring.com/robinfrancisjjfrancis-685010. Any funds the Francis family does not need to use on immediate services will be given to J.O.S.H. which will soon be coming. J.O.S.H. stands for Journey of Strength and Hope and will be run with the Berthoud Athletic Club. More information as it gets started. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for online condolences.