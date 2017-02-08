Janice “Jan” Elaine Bloss: Feb. 13, 1937 – Jan. 15, 2017

Janice “Jan” Elaine Bloss, 79, of Berthoud, Colo., passed away at home on Jan. 15, 2017, of Multiple Myeloma. She was born on Feb. 13, 1937, at the family farm in Hanover Township, near Denison, Iowa, to Henry and Adeline (Petersen) Jaacks. Janice was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison and graduated from Denison High School in 1955. After graduation, she attended the University of Colorado in Boulder, majoring in medical technology and participating in the university marching band and band program.

As a medical technologist for 25 years, Jan was one of the first technicians in the nation to learn the subcutaneous testing method for allergic food testing. She became a member of the International Society of Clinical Ecologists.

Jan’s next career was 22 years as a broker associate with her husband Jack, at REMAX Mountain Realty in Nederland, Colo. During this period, she obtained the Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI) and Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) designations, became a member of the 100 Percent Club, and was a member of the Women’s Council of Realtors. She generously contributed a percent of her commissions to the Children’s Miracle Network.

Jan enjoyed Bible study and was involved in all aspects of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML), holding many positions over a 50+ year-period.

During the past 12 years as a member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Loveland, she was a member of the choir and was involved in multiple church activities. Prior to joining Mount Olive, she was a charter member of Mount Hope Lutheran Church in Boulder, Colo. Jan showed her love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, through her beautiful smile and humble and giving quiet spirit. She was a lovely lady possessing many gifts and talents.

Jan lived her life by her confirmation verse of Revelation 2:10b: “Be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life.”

Jan is survived by Jack, her loving husband of 34 years; children, Jeff (Amanda) Davis, Loveland, Colo., Joel (Cindy) Davis, Boulder, Colo., and Jennifer “Wood” (Greg) Swanson, Woodbury, Minn.; beloved grandchildren, Ryan and Anna Swanson and Olivia Davis; stepchildren, Mike (Elizabeth) Bloss and grandson Jonathan, Keller, Texas; and Brad Bloss, New Martinsville, W.Va.; and other step-nieces and nephews; brother, Burdell Jaacks and niece Heidi (Reid) Reason, Austin, Texas, and nephew David (Kelly) Jaacks, Niagara Falls, N.Y.; and other cousins.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 3411 S. Taft Ave., Loveland, Colo. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church.

Memorial contributions: Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 12650 Riverside Dr., Suite 206, North Hollywood, CA 91607 / Myeloma.org

Carroll-Lewellen Funeral and Cremation Services is entrusted with arrangements.