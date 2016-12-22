Ivy Stockwell’s Carnival and Car Show: An event for the whole community

By Katie Harris

The Surveyor

Ivy Stockwell Elementary School’s sixth annual Carnival and Car Show will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the school parking lot at 175 Fifth St. in Berthoud.

The carnival will feature over 20 games for kids, bounce houses, obstacle courses, and an assortment of prizes. Balloon animals and face-painting will be available, courtesy of the Ivy Stockwell clown, who will also be performing a magic show during the event.

Remote-control car races will take place throughout the day, and guests are invited to bring their own remote-control cars or enter one of the cars available to borrow at the track.

Vendors will include Kona Ice, Alyssa Lucero Photography, Berthoud Bash, and Pampered Chef, to name a few, and the Berthoud Fire District and Larimer County Sheriff’s Berthoud Squad will have booths set up as well.

Tickets can be purchased at the event for carnival games and food, which will include hot dogs, chips, popcorn and soda.

In addition, the school’s Scholastic Book Fair will be taking place from Thursday, Sept. 22, through Saturday, Sept. 24. The book fair will take place inside Ivy Stockwell and will close one hour after the carnival ends.

The carnival goes hand in hand with Ivy’s annual car show, which will feature classic and custom automobiles from around the Northern Colorado area.

“We have many cars at the show that make repeat appearances from year to year,” said Kelsey Byron, coordinator of the 2016 carnival. “Then again we always get some new ones.” Byron said the event hosts close to 50 cars each year.

This year Berthoud bakery, Rise Artisan Bread, will sponsor the cake walk for the first time and will be providing their well-loved cupcakes to the fundraiser.

“This is an exciting change for us because in the past we’ve gone out and bought grocery-store cupcakes,” said Byron. “We had more local sponsors this year than ever before.”

Byron said everyone is welcome to attend, and she hopes to see families from all four Berthoud schools, as well as the general public, enjoying the event.

“It’s really important to us to reach out to the local community and get them involved,” she said.

With the Farm Stand Band Festival taking place on the same date this year, Byron encouraged folks to make a day of it, dropping their cars off nearby and making the most of a happening day in Berthoud.

“Between the car show and the kids’ activities, this really is a family event with something for everyone,” she said.

One hundred percent of proceeds from the Ivy Stockwell sixth annual Carnival and Car Show will go to support student and staff needs at Ivy Stockwell Elementary.