Hunting for Easter events in Berthoud?

By Bob McDonnell

The Surveyor

Berthoud will have many kid-friendly Easter activities this year. Some of the local churches are holding various events for youth of all ages.

The biggest of these is being put on by New Freedom Outreach Center (NFOC). This relative newcomer to the Berthoud church scene is located at 250 Mountain Ave.

On Easter Sunday, April 16, NFOC has plans to hold an Easter Sunday block party. This event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

NFOC will be serving a pancake breakfast from 9 to 10 a.m., when the church service and worship starts.

Disc jockey MC Johnny Cruz will be playing music throughout the Easter Sunday Block Party. He will be announcing the times for the Easter egg hunt for one- and two-year-olds, along with the candy drop for all ages.

At noon there will be an hour lunch where barbequed hot dogs will be available.

The First United Methodist Church of Berthoud plans an Easter egg hunt for infants through fifth-graders at 11 a.m. on the church lawn. The church is located at 820 Ninth St.

The Methodist Church, along with Berthoud Presbyterian Church, plans a sunrise service at Robert’s Lake. The lake is at the southeast corner of Bunyan Avenue and North 10th Street.

After the lakeside service there will be an Easter breakfast starting at 7 a.m. at United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall.

Additionally, Grace Place will celebrate Easter with services at 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m. The church says the day will include fun for the whole family; including music, bubbles, balloons and a family breakfast — with free coffee. Grace Place is at 375 Meadowlark Dr.

Other Easter-related events on April 16 include Calvary Berthoud’s 9 a.m. service at Brookside Gardens. Brookside’s address is 619 East County Road 8.