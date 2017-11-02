Hundreds of barrels of oil leak up from ground near Highway 60

Special to the Surveyor

Berthoud Fire Protection District responded to a hazmat incident of a large chemical leak on Sunday, Oct. 29, at 9:42 a.m. A resident nearby the 2500 block on the south side of Highway 60 noticed the leak and called local authorities.

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority was first on scene. Upon arriving on scene it was discovered a substance was bubbling up in the middle of a field near a neighborhood. The liquid was not identified at the time but was suspected to be crude oil from an underground well. There was no drilling or any operations on the property itself that caused the leak. The cause of the leak was unknown.

Loveland Fire Rescue turned command over to Berthoud Fire Protection District. LFRA Rescue 2 formulated the containment action plan in conjunction with Berthoud’s incident command, and worked with the oil companies to initiate containment. BFPD began containment protocols including building a dirt berm that would prevent chemical from draining beyond the area and onto Highway 60.

Incident Commander Lt. Justin Rupert of BFPD contacted local oil fracking/drilling operations and determined that neither company owned the well. Nearby oil companies stopped operations and representatives from the companies came to investigate the cause of the leak.

Colorado Oil and Gas Commission was contacted to help identify ownership and navigate clean-up solutions. The well was discovered to be what is called an orphaned p&a well (plugged and abandoned) during 1984 or 1991. Therefore, Colorado Oil and Gas Commission would assume responsibility for re-plugging the well.

While Berthoud Fire crews remained on scene the substance continued to leak an estimated three to five gallons per minute.

Berthoud Fire remained on scene until approximately 1:30 p.m. when they handed over the clean-up to Extraction Oil and Gas and SRC Energy, both oil companies who volunteered resources to clean up the leak. Extraction Oil and SRC Energy split the cost and equipment needed to clean up the area. Neither company has ownership of the well. On scene oil companies used a Hydrovac to dilute the chemical spill with water and then to vacuum up the spill into storage tanks to be removed.

Efforts are ongoing including 24-7 monitoring by COGCC until the well can be excavated, investigated, leak resolved, and plugged. COGCC will continue the investigation efforts. COGCC states the liquid is drilling mud. Approximately 250-300 barrels have been estimated to have been released.