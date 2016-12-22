Habitat for Humanity to host tailgate party Nov. 6

By Katie Harris

The Surveyor

The Berthoud affiliate of Habitat for Humanity will host the biggest NFL party in town on Sunday, Nov. 6, at Berthoud Brewing. The event will kick off at 5:30 p.m. and last until the Broncos beat the Raiders at 10 p.m.

Former Denver Broncos players Tyron Braxton, Larry Evans and arland Thompson will be in attendance as well.

For the price of a $35 admission ticket, guests will receive two beer/beverage tokens and tailgate fixin’s, including a “Hoppie Hog Roast” from Georgia Boy’s BBQ, smoky links from Origins Catering, baked beans, cheesy corn, and coleslaw.

Aaron Rath, color analyst for UNC, Colorado Crush, and the Berthoud Spartans, will be game-time MC for the event. Guests will have the opportunity to win door prizes and Broncos memorabilia.

In its first year “Tailgate for Timbers” has a dual purpose: to fundraise for Habitat’s primary goal of building homes in Berthoud, and to educate the town’s residents about the importance of the organization locally.

“The purpose of this event is to root-on the Broncos while reaching people who may not be aware of what Habitat does in our community and may not be aware of the need for affordable housing in Northern Colorado,” said Jan Dowker, program director for Berthoud Habitat for Humanity.

Dowker said the first year of the event is really to get a feel for the community’s interest, and she hopes to see the tailgate party grow in years to come, and become more family friendly.

This year, 125 tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Dowker said Tailgate for Timbers was created to stand apart from other Habitat events in its $35/ticket cost.

“We hope that this is a good price to bring residents out who might not otherwise come to our events,” she said. “The need for affordable housing is a serious issue here in Berthoud, and we want to do our part to educate everyone about our organization.”

Throughout the evening, guests will have the opportunity to mingle and watch the game while enjoying speeches from some of the partner families who have received homes through Berthoud Habitat.

“Partner families will be present to tell their stories firsthand at the tailgate party,” she said. “They can help educate the public that these homes aren’t a giveaway, they’re a sweat-equity program to help families who couldn’t afford a house in Berthoud without Habitat.”

Funds raised from ticket sales will go primarily toward construction needs and bonded fees that volunteers and grants can’t provide, such as licensed electricians and plumbers, tools, road paving, and water and sewer taps from the town.

According to Dowker, 10 percent of proceeds from the event will go to Habitat International to continue its support of local programs, and the other 90 percent will stay in the community, primarily for construction costs.

Berthoud Habitat has three homes currently under construction on North Fourth Street scheduled for 2017 completions, as well as 10 additional lots in that area. Another future building site was recently purchased in town to continue building several years out.

Dowker encouraged the community to purchase tickets for Tailgate for Timbers early at the Berthoud Habitat ReStore or Berthoud Brewing, as they are expected to sell out in advance.

“Wear your blue and orange and come out to watch some football and learn more about a great organization here in Berthoud,” she said.