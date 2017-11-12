Free offers for veterans on Veteran’s Day

By Bob McDonnell

The Surveyor

Veterans Day is an American holiday that falls on Nov. 11 each year. This day has been set aside to honor the men and women who served in the Armed Forces. Many communities honor these brave men and women with parades and ceremonies on this special day. In recent years restaurants have gotten into the act, offering freebies to those who served our country.

Here is a list of restaurants that take part in this give-away. Please note, not all locations may participate, so check ahead. Some establishments require proof of military service and many offer a subset of their entire menu.

Starting in Berthoud, veterans can stop by the Whistle Stop Tavern for a free cup of coffee. Annie DeCoteau of Rise Artisan Bakery says Rise offers military discounts every day.

Traveling to the north or south, here is a list of places for “chow.”

Applebees – selected menu items offered

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse – entrée up to $12.95 on Nov. 10 and 11

Bonefish Grill – Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer

Buffalo Wild Wings – order of wings and side of fries

Carraba’s Italian Grill – appetizer

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store – double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake

Dunkin Donut – a donut

Famous Dave’s – “two meat salute” meal

Fazoli’s – order of spaghetti

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers – get a card for a free combo meal

Golden Corral – meal – note: This for the Monday after Veterans Day, 5 to 9 p.m.

Hooters – free meal

IHOP – stack of red, white and blue pancakes on Friday, Nov. 10

Lamar’s Donuts – donut and 12 oz. coffee

Little Caesars Pizza – $5 lunch combo plus a drink

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt – six ounces of frozen yogurt

Mimi’s Café – free meal from selected menu

Olive Garden – meal from special menu

On The Border – create your own combo meal

Outback Steakhouse – Bloomin’ Onion appetizer and beverage

Red Lobster – appetizer or dessert

Red Robin – double burger and fries

Romano’s Macaroni Grill – ricotta meatballs and spaghetti

Texas Roadhouse – selected entrée options

Village Inn – breakfast

If your favorite restaurant is not on this list, check with them. Many have additional offers, such as buy-one-get-one, etc.

After you have hit a few of these places, you can relax with some music. The Justin Bauer Memorial American Legion Post 67 will host a dinner on Friday, Nov. 10. Since you will save so much on meals on Veterans Day, stop by and check it out. The dinner is at the Berthoud Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. with a suggested donation of $10.

Additionally, the auxiliary for Post 67 will host a God and Country barbershop musical event on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 5 to 6 p.m. It will be at the Berthoud First United Methodist Church on Ninth Street. Tickets are $10 at the church office or $12 at the door.