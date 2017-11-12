Free offers for veterans on Veteran’s Day

By Bob McDonnell
The Surveyor
Veterans Day is an American holiday that falls on Nov. 11 each year. This day has been set aside to honor the men and women who served in the Armed Forces. Many communities honor these brave men and women with parades and ceremonies on this special day. In recent years restaurants have gotten into the act, offering freebies to those who served our country.
Here is a list of restaurants that take part in this give-away. Please note, not all locations may participate, so check ahead. Some establishments require proof of military service and many offer a subset of their entire menu.
Starting in Berthoud, veterans can stop by the Whistle Stop Tavern for a free cup of coffee. Annie DeCoteau of Rise Artisan Bakery says Rise offers military discounts every day.
Traveling to the north or south, here is a list of places for “chow.”
Applebees – selected menu items offered
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse – entrée up to $12.95 on Nov. 10 and 11
Bonefish Grill – Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer
Buffalo Wild Wings – order of wings and side of fries
Carraba’s Italian Grill – appetizer
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store – double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake
Dunkin Donut – a donut
Famous Dave’s – “two meat salute” meal
Fazoli’s – order of spaghetti
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers – get a card for a free combo meal
Golden Corral – meal – note: This for the Monday after Veterans Day, 5 to 9 p.m.
Hooters – free meal
IHOP – stack of red, white and blue pancakes on Friday, Nov. 10
Lamar’s Donuts – donut and 12 oz. coffee
Little Caesars Pizza – $5 lunch combo plus a drink
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt – six ounces of frozen yogurt
Mimi’s Café – free meal from selected menu
Olive Garden – meal from special menu
On The Border – create your own combo meal
Outback Steakhouse – Bloomin’ Onion appetizer and beverage
Red Lobster – appetizer or dessert
Red Robin – double burger and fries
Romano’s Macaroni Grill – ricotta meatballs and spaghetti
Texas Roadhouse – selected entrée options
Village Inn – breakfast
If your favorite restaurant is not on this list, check with them. Many have additional offers, such as buy-one-get-one, etc.
After you have hit a few of these places, you can relax with some music. The Justin Bauer Memorial American Legion Post 67 will host a dinner on Friday, Nov. 10. Since you will save so much on meals on Veterans Day, stop by and check it out. The dinner is at the Berthoud Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. with a suggested donation of $10.
Additionally, the auxiliary for Post 67 will host a God and Country barbershop musical event on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 5 to 6 p.m. It will be at the Berthoud First United Methodist Church on Ninth Street. Tickets are $10 at the church office or $12 at the door.