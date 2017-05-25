Eight Berthoud relay teams racing at state track starting Thursday

By Kristi Leonard
The Surveyor
At the first day of official practice, the Berthoud High School (BHS) track and field team was told they had opportunities this year which they have not had since 2012. Berthoud will no longer be the second-smallest school in the 4A classification because the school was reclassified into 3A competition this year. The competition will not get significantly easier, because five other track and field powerhouse teams were reclassified as well; but the Spartans will no longer be competing against schools double the size of BHS.
With only a few seniors on the team, the junior class stepped up to share leadership and grab the opportunities the new classification offered. Berthoud qualified eight relay teams to state as well as a handful of individuals. Freshman Alyssa Bailey (16-7) and junior Wyatt Woodrick (20-8) qualified in the long jump. Junior Connor Siruta (5-10) and sophomore Cailey Archer (5-4) qualified in the high jump. Junior Brock Voth (43-3.5) will be competing in the triple jump. Junior Samantha Mulder made the state qualifying standards in both the 300 meter hurdles (48.29 seconds) and 100 hurdles (16.19).
Juniors Jake Rafferty, Ryan Schmad, Brock Voth and sophomore Miguel Sarmiento will be competing in the 4×100 and 4×200 relays. Junior Ty Williams will replace Sarmiento in the 4×400 relay and run with Rafferty, Schmad and Voth. Senior Josh Doyle, freshman Carlos Gutierrez and juniors Tyler Markell and Williams will race in the 4×800 relay.
On the girls side, juniors Maycee White and Alyssa Radloff will team up with freshmen Alex Schultz and Daria Degnan in the 4×800 relay. Berthoud Head Coach Colby Schultz has a number of sprinters from which to choose to organize the other three girls relay teams. Cora Fate, Jordan Hull, Faith Kouns, Archer, Mulder, Bailey, Jordan Keck, Mikayla Milan, Julianne Evans Dennison, Kathryn Mathiesen, Angelica Perez or Sophie Visger may have a spot on the 4×100 and 4×200 and sprint medley relay teams.
The annual state track and field meet will be held at Jefferson County Stadium beginning on Thursday, May 18, and will continue through Saturday. Competition begins with the prelims in the sprint medley relay, 4×200 relays, and 100 hurdles. The finals of the 4×800 races, boys long jump, and girls high jump will also be contested on Thursday.