Dwayne Michael Purman: Aug. 20, 1966 – Nov. 12, 2016

Dwayne Michael Purman, 50, of Berthoud, passed away on Nov. 12, 2016, from natural causes. He was born on Aug. 20, 1966, and was raised in Loveland, Colo., where he graduated from Loveland High School in 1984. DeWayne met and later married his best friend, the love of his life, Kari, on Oct. 10, 1997, in Berthoud, Colo.

Over the years, Kari and DeWayne had four children together. Adding the two girls Kari had previously, whom DeWayne embraced as his own, they raised all six children. They will always be known as “Kari and DeWayne plus six.”

DeWayne worked for Little Thompson Water District and owned and operated K & D Landscape and Snow Removal Company, a passionate addition to his work life.

Services will be at Good Shepard Church in Loveland, Colo., 3429 N. Monroe at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. A reception will immediately follow at Brookside Gardens, 619 E. County Rd. 8, Berthoud, Colo.