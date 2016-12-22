Doyle earns Tri-Valley All-Conference award

By Kristi Leonard
The Surveyor
Berthoud High School senior Josh Doyle earned All-Conference recognition for finishing in seventh place at the Tri-Valley Conference cross country meet on Oct. 11. Doyle established himself early in the race and maintained his position throughout the course. Tanner Price, from Holy Family, began to falter and Doyle closed in. He was just one step away from catching Price at the finish line.
Noah Burtis and Kade Leonard kept pace with two runners from Erie along the 5K course. In the end, the pair of Spartans finished behind one of the Erie runners and in front of the other; Burtis was 22nd and Leonard was 24th.
Murphy Vogele-Zimmerling and Siler Stein worked together through the fields around Mead High School to ensure a solid team finish. Stein crossed the finish line in 31st place and Vogele-Zimmerling was 33rd to complete the team scoring. Berthoud finished in fifth place in the team competition. Holy Family won and Mead was second.
In the girl’s race, junior Maycee White was the first Spartan across the finish line in 20th place. Freshman Alex Schultz followed Alyssa Radloff through the first lap of the two-lap course before passing the junior who would later finish in 39th place. Schultz began to close in on White and finished 22 seconds behind the team captain.
“I am happy with how I did today. I just kept remembering what we talked about in practice and went hard,” Schultz commented about her 24th place run.
“I trusted the training and kept pushing myself,” stated Liz Bosnich. The junior placed 29th with a personal best time of 22:39.
Sophomore Kathryn Mathiesen was the final scorer for the Spartans. With a mile from the finish line, Mathiesen began to accelerate, increasing her cadence and passing girls. She improved upon her best time on her way to finish 41st.
The girls’ team placed sixth in the (mainly) 4A Tri-Valley Conference. Roosevelt won and Holy Family took home the second-place plaque.
Next week Berthoud’s cross country team takes on 3A competition at the Region 4 Championships at Monfort Park in Greeley. Boys run at 4 p.m. and girls at 4:30. The top-four teams and top-15 individuals will qualify to the state championship meet to be held in Colorado Springs on Oct. 29.