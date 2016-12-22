Diabetes self-management program offered to Berthoud residents

By Surveyor Staff

Healthcare company Telligen and Front Range Community College are offering a free diabetes education class right here in Berthoud. Telligen’s Diabetes Self-Management Program comes to Berthoud, offering residents living with diabetes an opportunity to learn a better way to manage the ailment.

The program is a Stanford School of Medicine education curriculum designed to help people with pre-diabetes and existing diabetes, family members and caregivers, to better understand the ailment and how to manage it.

The six class series is evidence based curriculum that promotes self-management. Classes will be held every Wednesday starting Sept. 21 through Oct. 26 from 5:30-8 p.m. Classes will be held at Grace Place Outpost, located at 375 Meadowlark Dr. in Berthoud.

Between 12-16 participants is ideal per class. Space is limited so please call Meredith Koob at (303) 260-9346 to reserve a spot.

Participatory teaching and learning includes brainstorming, problem solving and action planning.

Topics covered included making an action plan, monitoring, nutrition and healthy eating, feedback and problem solving, preventing low blood sugar and hypoglycemia, preventing or delaying complications, exercise, stress management, relaxation techniques, difficult emotions, depression, positive thinking, communication, medications, working with your health care professional, working with the health care system, sick days, skin and foot care, and future plans.

Controlled study results have shown that in the six months following the workshop, significant improvements were seen in: depression, symptoms of hypoglycemia, communication with physicians, healthy eating, reading food labels, patient activation and self-efficacy.

For more information about the course visit: www.telligenqinqio.com.