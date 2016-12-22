Cops: Lock your car doors

Vehicle trespasses in Berthoud

Special to the Surveyor

Between 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, and 6 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, eight vehicle trespasses occurred in the Mary’s Farm area in Berthoud. The specific area targeted was between First and Fourth Streets (east to west) and E. Michigan and Iowa Avenues (north to south). All of the vehicles entered were left unsecured and were easily accessed by the suspect(s). Electronics, cash, credit cards and other miscellaneous items were reported stolen.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office recommends taking specific actions to reduce the chances of becoming a victim of theft. Roll up your vehicle windows, lock the doors, and do not leave valuables in plain sight inside your vehicle. Most criminals will not risk attracting attention by breaking a vehicle window unless they can see something they want to steal inside the vehicle. All residents are also encouraged to report any suspicious activity or persons and immediately call 911 if you see a crime in progress.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any crime is asked to call Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 where you will remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.