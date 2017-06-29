Community Foundation grant cycle begins for nonprofits in Berthoud

One of the ways the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado supports local nonprofits is through its annual competitive grant cycle. During the 2016 grant cycle, the Community Foundation distributed $40,000 to nonprofit agencies that directly serve Berthoud residents.

Charitable organizations that serve the residents of Berthoud are now invited to submit a grant application for consideration by the Foundation’s Berthoud Community Fund Committee. The application form will be posted on the Community Foundation’s website on July 1, and the deadline for submission of applications is Friday, July 21.

Nonprofit agencies with questions about the competitive grant cycle can send an email to DonorServices@NoCoFoundation.org or call the Community Foundation at (970) 488-1978.

The Community Foundation is a nonprofit, public foundation working to build permanent endowments for the benefit of charitable causes and organizations in Northern Colorado. It manages more than 450 individual charitable funds and $100 million in assets, and it serves a unique leadership role by bringing people and resources together around important local issues. More than 50 local nonprofit organizations have their endowments housed with the Community Foundation, and many individuals and businesses have established donor advised funds.