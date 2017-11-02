Children’s classic literature book club encourages a love for reading

By Shelley Widhalm

The Surveyor

Book clubs are trendy for adults, but Berthoud librarian Christy Headrick wants to get elementary school students reading and talking about books — and she wants to get them excited about the library.

Headrick, youth instructor and research librarian at the Berthoud Community Library District, launched the Children’s Classic Literature Book Club in October, but was disappointed no one attended. She hopes with more marketing for the second meeting, at least three families, or about 15 people, will make the book club a regular part of their schedules.

The next meeting for the book club, which is offered the first Saturday of the month, will be 3-4 p.m. on Nov. 4 in the library’s community room, 236 Welch Ave.

“Being driven or inspired to read a book you wouldn’t have chosen can be a really good challenge for us in our brains, because different genres use different types of language. You might be introduced to new vocabulary,” Headrick said.

Headrick will gear the selections toward children’s classic literature and the books that get passed down from generations of readers.

“I noticed that although parents and grandparents know and love certain books and want to seek them out and read them to the children, they don’t always think about why,” Headrick said. “It’s interesting to talk about why those things stick with you and what the impact is.”

Headrick will choose the first couple of books and hand off decision making to regular members of the book club. The member will select books in the junior fiction genre, geared to young readers, between chapter books and young adult, though the club is open to children of all ages.

During the November meeting, Headrick will lead a discussion on what makes a classic a classic and give examples of classics and then will start reading from the selection for November, “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane,” by Kate DiCamillo, who also wrote “Because of Winn Dixie” and “The Tale of Despereaux.”

Headrick will explain why she chose the book, read one to two chapters from it, and hand out one copy per family, which patrons then can check out and finish on their own. They will come back the next month to discuss the book.

“That’s another part is to encourage people to read together as a family,” Headrick said. “What I’ve seen and what studies have proven is that, number one, parents that model reading for their children create a love and interest for reading that will last. Two, children that hear stories not only connect with their parents better, but they also have better reading comprehension.”

Being part of a book club also gives readers an opportunity to talk more candidly about subjects that are difficult to address, especially if they may be personal, Headrick said.

“The discussion provides new ideas and different perspectives, not only about the books but on yourself,” Headrick said.

Berthoud resident Helen Ingham, 8, is considering joining the book club.

“What I like about book clubs is you can hear about how everyone reads and how they understand the book and what they process through,” Ingham said. “I like that some parts of the books, they are fun and flowing. I like mystery books the best. … I like finding out the answer before the book actually says it, and then I write it down.”

Headrick led a teen book club that met in the library for two years, but it disbanded in February from lack of interest. Patrons became busy with their schoolwork and extracurricular activities and didn’t want additional assigned reading, she said. She figured if she starts another teen book club, she will make it non-book specific and instead encourage teens to discuss the books they’re currently choosing to read.

“A lot of the reason kids fell off or fell away, they already had reading assignments, or it may not have been their favorite genre and it didn’t hold as much interest,” Headrick said. “It seems like the traditional format was very limiting and maybe a different format would be more expansive and inviting.”

The library also offered a spring-break book club from 2012 to 2014 for elementary school students, where Headrick and the students read a book together over the week off from school.

Currently, there is a book club for adults that meets at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month. The library also offers story times on Tuesday and Wednesday for young children and their parents and caregivers.

“We try to stay busy,” said Amie Pilla, chief executive officer of the library. “We live in a very curious community that learns about a lot of different things, so we’re trying to partner with the community to help them learn about what they want to know.”

The library’s hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.