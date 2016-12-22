BREAKING NEWS: Berthoud High School closed for emergency situation

Berthoud High School was closed this morning due to a tragic incident that occurred overnight.
According to a statement released Thursday morning from Thompson School District, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office found a teenage male deceased inside the school.
“Early this morning, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a missing person in Berthoud,” the statement read. “Deputies learned a teenage male had left his home and his parents were concerned for his safety.”
The parents reported that he may have headed to the high school.
Deputies arrived at the high school and found an open door and the body.
The Larimer County Coroner’s office has responded and but hasn’t released the identity or cause and manner of death.
No current threats are present and all necessary precautions are being taken ensure safety at the high school.
“Our sincerest thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time,” read a statement from the school district.
Classes and activities have been cancelled at the school for Nov. 3-4. All other Berthoud schools remain open. The school district will release any adjustments to the school’s activity schedule later today.
The school is making arrangements for some support option for students, families and staff.
The Berthoud Weekly Surveyor will post more information as it becomes available today.
Activities moved from BHS:
-The BHS football game scheduled for Fri., Nov. 4 has been moved to Mead High School, starting at 7 p.m.
-The Region 8 volleyball matches scheduled for Friday and Saturday will be played at Mountain View High School in Loveland. Game times will remain: 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
-All other high school activities have been cancelled for Nov. 3-4.
Members of the district’s Psychological Response Team will be available Nov. 4 at the Berthoud Community Center located at 275 Mountain Avenue in Berthoud from 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. for students, families and staff members to receive any support that they may need. Access to all district PRT sessions are free of charge.
Statement from the Sheriff’s Office