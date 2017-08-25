Board of Education District C vacancy applications available

Special to the Surveyor



On Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, the Thompson School District Board of Education formally accepted the resignation of board member Denise Montagu, who represents Director District C. Montagu is relocating outside the community. In accordance with State of Colorado statute, the following process will now be in effect to fill the vacancy:

Since the vacancy was officially created and accepted within the 90-day period prior to the board’s regular biennial election and the unexpired term is greater than two years, the district board of education has 60 days to appoint a successor. The person appointed to fill the vacancy will serve on the board until the next succeeding regular biennial election in November 2019.

Applications may be picked up and dropped off at the Thompson School District administrative office (800 S. Taft Avenue) Thursday, Aug. 17. The deadline to submit applications is Monday, Sept. 18 at 4:30 p.m. Public interviews with the board of education will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 20. To verify the director district that you reside in, please visit www.thompsonschools.org/planning. On the web page, click the “School Locator” link in the left column.

All candidates for the vacant position must meet the following requirements:

Candidate must be a “qualified elector” of the state (qualified to vote).

Candidate must be an “eligible elector” (registered to vote).

Candidate must be a resident of the school district for at least 12 prior consecutive months.

Candidate must be a resident of Director District C.

Any person who has been convicted of, pled guilty or no contest to, or received a deferred judgment and sentence for a sexual offense against a child is not eligible to hold a seat on a board of education in the state of Colorado.

For more information on the application process, please call 970-613-5013.