BHS sports roundup

Berthoud football falls to Lutheran
For a team with as much youth as the Berthoud High School football team, the margin for error is minute. Playing in Parker against Lutheran on Sept. 9, Berthoud fell behind early and, despite a valiant effort in the second half, lost 34-19.
Lutheran opened the game with a surprise on-sides kick and kept Berthoud in the shadow of their own goal line for much of the first half. The Spartans entered the locker room trailing 26-7 but, in the words of head coach Troy Diffendaffer, “The kids came in at halftime and didn’t quit, they picked up on their assignments, we picked up the tempo a little bit … in the second half we were right there.”
Berthoud had a would-be second-half touchdown called back on a penalty and had another promising drive end with a fumble. Yet Diffendaffer maintains his team is not far away and is learning and adapting quickly.
“We looked at film on Saturday and we’re going ‘oh my goodness, we are so dang close!’ It’s just a little thing here, a little thing there, and that’s what we’re striving for this week is cleaning up the little things,” said Diffendaffer. “It’s baby steps, but I really think we’re going to get there.”
Berthoud’s 41-18 loss in the season-opening game on Sept. 2 has been changed to a win via forfeit as Greeley Central reported they had unknowingly played an ineligible player. Berthoud (1-1) will head down to Lafayette for a matchup with Centaurus (1-1) on Sept. 16.
Berthoud golfers claim third, prepare for regionals
In their last regular season tune-up before they compete for the regional title – with which come the tickets to state – the Berthoud High School (BHS) boys golf finished a respectable third place at the Tri-Valley League meet at The Broadlands in Broomfield.
Berthoud’s team score of 242 – led by a five-over-par 77 from junior Jack Hummel – was bested by six strokes by second-place Sterling and by 11 from Windsor, who won the tournament with a 231. Hummel’s 77 represented his second-best score of the season and good enough for the junior to claim a tie for third place.
“Hummel had a very good round today,” Berthoud head coach, Mike Burkett, said. “I’m really proud of how the kids have come along.”
In addition to Hummel’s 77, senior Josh Schumacher shot a seven-over 79, good enough to take seventh place, while sophomore Cameron Poll took 21st with a round of 86. Brogan Sontag (95) and Caleb Schumacher (98) rounded out the Spartans’ varsity scores at the challenging track.
“Our goal coming into every league match has been to finish in the top three as a team and give ourselves a shot to win it. We did this once again today,” Burkett said.
Berthoud travels to Greeley to compete at Boomerang Links for regionals on Sept. 19.
Dan Karpiel
Doyle, Padilla, Marty and Pirkey place top 25 at St. Vrain Invite
LYONS – Last Saturday the population of Lyons exploded as 2,234 cross country runners participated in the St. Vrain Invitational at Lyons High School. There were eight different races, each with large fields. In the boys 2A/3A race, Josh Doyle led the Berthoud High School (BHS) cross country team to finish in 10th place out of the 24-team race. Individually, Doyle placed 23rd in the race with a personal-best time of 18 minutes, 5 seconds. Noah Burtis also set a personal-best time on the 5K course with a 48th-place finish with a time of 18:56. Murphy Vogele-Zimmerling showed he has returned to form, finishing in 70th place in 19:33, while BHS freshman Carlos Gutierrez and senior Eric Rennaker rounded out the scoring with Gutierrez in 77th and Rennaker in 97th place with times of 19:43 and 20:20, respectively.
In the girls 2A/3A varsity event, Maycee White continued to improve as she placed 35th with a time of 22:41. Freshman Alex Schultz improved 49 seconds from two weeks ago for 59th place in a time of 23:51. Liz Bosnich had Schultz in her sights for most of the race as the junior finished just eight seconds behind in 61st place. Cailey Archer sprinted past five girls in the final 200 meters of the race to finish in 24:13 for 66th place. Kathryn Mathiesen was the final scorer in 74th place with a time of 24:32. The girls team finished in 9th place overall.
The next meet for the high school cross country team is on Friday at the John Martin Invitational.
Turner runners perform well in Lyons
Turner Middle School fared very well at the meet as well. Lane Pirkey finished the middle- school two-mile race in 16th place with a time of 12:56. Stryde Stratton ran 13:28 to finish in 37th place. Caden Leal-Midgett finished in 71st with a time of 14:09. Scott Vanderwall was just a step behind in 72nd place. Kobi Hobert solidified the Turner boys sixth-place team finish with his 96th-place finish in 14:31. There were 26 teams in the middle school boys division.
The girls from Turner also placed 6th out of 26 teams. Ally Padilla had the best finish of the day for a runner from Berthoud, in 12th place, running 14:19. Gretchen Marty won a sprint to the finish with another competitor to finish in 18th place in 14:36. Sidney Premer just missed breaking 15 minutes with a 15:02 for 26th place. Genevieve Babyak was 44th place in 15:31. Sierra Pirkey helped the Turner girls beat 20 other teams with her 83rd place in 16:23.
Turner will race at the Wolverine Invite on Sept. 16.
Kristi Leonard