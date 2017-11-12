BHS Presents: “The Wiz”

By Aaron Reynolds
We’re off to see the Wizard…The wonderful Wizard of Oz
The number from the iconic 1939 film is unforgettable, so much, in fact, countless generations of people were raised on the masterpiece and continue to appreciate it – perhaps thinking they know it all when it comes to “The Wizard of Oz.”
What some fail to recall is the 1939 film adaptation dates back further, to the 1902 Broadway musical and the original children’s novel by L. Frank Baum. According to Chris Kouns – who will once again work as co-director on the upcoming Berthoud High School (BHS) presentation of “The Wiz” with his wife Cheryl – it is why the couple opted to do a retelling of the classic narrative instead of doing the most common movie/play version.
“Most people know the movie “The Wizard of Oz,” which was certainly a take on the book, but there were certain things they did that they didn’t use from the book,” Kouns explained. “In other words one of our characters never shows up in the movie but is listed in the book. [“The Wiz”] has been able to reinterpret and add characters in from the original story and anyone who has read [the books] will recognize these characters, but for anybody who knows the movie might be a little surprised.”
Despite the drama team losing 11 seniors last year to graduation, Cheryl and Chris were pleasantly surprised to discover the turnout for their fall production exceeded not only last year’s group, but their highest since taking over the program in 2014. The ensemble will feature 30 members along with another half dozen working behind the scenes as tech crew or musicians.
“The Wiz” is considered an “urban retelling” of “The Wizard of Oz” and was a Tony-award-winning success on Broadway back in the 1970s. It was also groundbreaking in that it featured an African-American cast, including a movie version that starred Diana Ross and a young Michael Jackson.
While Berthoud may be considered far more rural than urban, Kouns liked the idea of featuring an alternative to a traditional musical score with a script that offers several solos for more than just a couple of the actors.
“We liked that it’s a little more gospel, funk version of a score instead of a classic Broadway score,” he said. “We have a couple of kids that are really strong in that genre and it gave us a chance to feature them. The way the particular show is built; there are a number of roles that get solos instead of two or three that get multiple songs.”
“We got some pretty special kids over there,” Kouns added. “The goal that we set when we did this was not just to pick [shows] that the kids could do well, but chose things that could feature the kids and challenge them to show the many facets that they are. That’s what “The Wiz” is about, raising the bar one more notch, challenging them and helping them to surprise themselves of what they are capable of doing.”
“The Wiz” will be performed Nov. 9-11 (7:30 p.m.) at the BHS auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students.