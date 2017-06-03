BHS graduation 2017

In spite of gray skies the graduation ceremony went off without a hitch as graduating seniors followed tradition by moving their tassles to the other side and throwing hats into the air. This year 157 students graduated from Berthoud High School.
The valedictorian was Alexander Hepp and the salutatorian was John Klein. The national anthem was sung by the Bridge Between Show Choir. Special attendees included Dr. Stan Scheer, superintendent of Thompson School District, TSD board members Dave Levy, Carl Langer and Pam Howard.
The class of 2017 earned over 4.7 million dollars in scholarships.
Jarod Pickett and William Payne (left) feel the force within.
BHS teacher Laurie Brandvold and graduate, Cooper Selland were having a bit of fun as the graduation march into Max Marr field began.
Photo by Surveyor staff
BHS teacher, Kim Skoric was the guest speaker at graduation this year. Ms. Skoric is retiring after teaching at BHS for over 20 years.
Photo by Surveyor staff