Berthoud’s Brock Voth breaks 25-year-old 3x jump record

By Kristi Leonard
The Surveyor
Brock Voth hopped, skipped and jumped his way into Berthoud High School (BHS) history last Saturday as the junior broke the school record in the triple jump at the Randall Hess Invitational in Johnstown. Voth’s jump of 43-3 broke the BHS record of 43-1 that stood since 1972.
Voth has been working for this jump since the winter off-season practices began. He has been in the weight room, running and doing drills to prepare for this track season, and now he will be able to see his name hanging on the wall of the BHS gym. The record will not be changed yet as there is almost a month remaining in the track season, giving Voth ample time to break his own school record. With his record-breaking jump, Voth won the event at Randall Hess and is currently ranked as the No. 1 triple jumper in the 3A classification.
BHS head track and field coach, Colby Schultz, revealed his plan for the Randall Hess Invite earlier in the week when he said, “We are not going to run the sprint relays on Saturday. We are just going to let these kids concentrate on individual events.” The focus paid off, as many of the athletes who competed on Saturday improved upon their personal-best marks.
The distance runners took advantage of the favorable weather conditions as the boys 4×800 meter relay team of Kade Leonard, Tyler Markell, Carlos Gutierrez, and Alex Paradise ran their second-fastest time of the season and in doing so placed second to Erie High School. Josh Doyle placed fourth in the 3200; the senior, running the race for the first time, is ranked 20th in the event where the top 18 times qualify to the state meet. Noah Burtis and Sergey Eggers also set personal-best times in the long-distance 3200 race. In the 1600, Murphy Vogele-Zimmerling was able to break the five-minute barrier with a time of 4:58.
Jake Rafferty and Ryan Schmad placed third and fourth, respectively, in the long jump; Rafferty is currently ranked 16th in 3A in the event. Schmad followed up the long jump with a fifth-place and a personal-best time in the 200. Dawson Visger began the season throwing the discus 92 feet. On Saturday, the freshman sailed the discus 128-11 to place fifth in the event and move into 19th place in 3A.
On the girls side, Maycee White and Alyssa Radloff moved into the rankings for state qualifying by placing third and fifth, respectively, in the 3200. The times did not reflect the hard work Samantha Mulder put in during the offseason until Saturday when the junior ran a personal-best time of 48.29 in the 300 hurdles. Cailey Archer also placed fourth for Berthoud in the high jump.
The next meet for the Spartans is in Fredrick at the Weld County Invitational on Saturday, April 29.