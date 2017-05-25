Berthoud sees 37 personal bests at Welco Championships

By Kristi Leonard
The Surveyor
The varsity Welco Championship meet was held last Wednesday, April 26, due to the bad weather forecast for the weekend. It was held in conjunction with the Welco junior varsity championships. There were 992 athletes scheduled to compete in 1,718 events at the meet. It was projected to be the largest athletic contest in the history of Weld County. The Berthoud High School track-and-field team set 37 personal records for the season, fueled by the energy of so many competitors and spectators.
The new marks are as follows:
• 4×100 relay (Jake Rafferty, Miguel Sarmiento, Brock Voth, Ryan Schmad): 44.24s
• 4×200 relay (Rafferty, Sarmiento, Voth, Schmad): 1:33.00
• Shotput: Celsey Selland (28-4), London Hawkins (18-9.5)
• Discus: Zac Starkey (105-3)
• 3200 meter: Kevin Sethre (11:50.38)
• 1600 meter: Carlos Gutierrez (5:01.21), Kyle Conlon (5:02.73), Noah Burtis (5:03.27), Ty Williams (5:06.79), Alex Paradise (5:16.93)
• 800 meter: Tyler Markell (2:05.94), Sergey Eggers (2:14.97), Siler Stein (2:26.95), Skyler Radloff (2:29.93)
• 300-meter hurdles: Josh Esposito (52.04)
• 110 hurdles: Cooper Skoric (17.48), Carter von Seggern (20.29), Tucker Horsch (20.82), Josh Esposito (21.78)
• 100 hurdles: Bayli Dlug (18.91)
• 400 meter: Bryce Mitts (1:01.09), Skyler Radloff (1:04.84), Sean Griffith (1:08.41), Kathryn Mathiesen (1:11.07)
• 100 meters: Miguel Sarmiento (12.03), Jett Glasser (12.66), Josh Esposito (13.29), Faith Kouns (14.28), Angelica Perez (14.60), Alexa Rath (16.39)
• High jump: Cailey Archer (5-4), Sophia Visger (4-9)
• Triple jump: Jordan Keck (31-8)
Roosevelt High School dominated all of the divisions. Berthoud varsity boys placed sixth, the junior varsity boys placed fourth. Berthoud’s varsity and junior varsity girls teams both placed 12th.