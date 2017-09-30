Berthoud Oktoberfest coming to Fickel Park

By Amber McIver-Traywick
The Surveyor
Berthoud Oktoberfest will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7, in Fickel Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will include music, beer, venders, German food, children’s activities and more. Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, lederhosen and love for this fun cultural experience.
The festivities will kick off with the “Tapping of the Keg” by Berthoud’s Mayor Steve Mulvihill. Dick Zavodny Band and Steve Rock Band will be entertaining throughout the day performing polka and German music. Chalet Dancers, a cultural and performing-arts company based in Castle Rock, Colo., will also be performing traditional folkdances.
The Scarecrow Parade and Contest is also slated for the celebration. Community groups and businesses are encouraged to participate by decorating their own scarecrow which will be displayed along Mountain Avenue until after Halloween. The top-three winners will be announced and on display at Oktoberfest. There is no cost to participate but organizers are asking that a donation to Christmas in Berthoud at a minimum of $10 be considered. Scarecrow frames can be picked up at the Berthoud Community Library.
There will be several contests in which attendees can participate as well. This includes a Lederhosen and Drindl Contest, for those not up on their Bavarian fashion, those are the traditional folk costumes worn by men and women in that region of Germany and Austria. There will also be pretzel-eating contests and a “Bavarian strength” contest, involving how long one can hold up a beer. A bike raffle for children 5-10 and a 50/50 cash raffle for the grownups will also be going on.
Traditional German food, including brats, kraut and pretzels, will be available from Gunter’s Bavarian Grill, Styria Bakery and the Slawpy Barn which will be located along Seventh Street. Other food venders will be found at the south end of the tennis courts. And what would Oktoberfest be without beer? So if you want to enjoy a brew make sure to bring your ID. Beer will be provided by Berthoud Brewing, City Star, Probst, and Berthoud Wine & Spirits, but remember to purchase your drink tokens to imbibe, and no outside alcohol is permitted.
Berthoud’s Oktoberfest was founded by Heidi Kerr-Schlaefer, Heiditown.com, and Becky Hemmann with the Berthoud Weekly Surveyor.
For more information and for a schedule of events visit http://berthoudoktoberfest.com/