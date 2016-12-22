Berthoud man killed in hit-and-run incident near Carter Lake, Tuesday

By Surveyor Staff

Authorities are looking for a vehicle in connection with the death of a 43-year-old Berthoud man that occurred near Carter Lake Tuesday evening.

According to authorities, Jason Holden, of Berthoud, was hit around 7:20 p.m. near the Berthoud water treatment plant on Larimer County Road 8E as he was riding a bicycle.

According to a statement from the Colorado State Patrol, investigators believe a white sedan or SUV hit Holden as it passed him heading east. It’s believed that Holden was then struck by a truck headed in the opposite direction. The second driver remained on the scene until authorities arrived, however, the first vehicle drove away.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Colorado State Patrol at 303-239-4501.