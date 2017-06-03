Berthoud man convicted of sexual exploitation

By Amber McIver-Traywick
The Surveyor
James Hyde, 70, of Berthoud, was convicted and sentenced on a felony count of sexual exploitation of a child on May 23.
Hyde pleaded guilty to a single count of sexual exploitation of a child for possessing more than 20 electronic pornographic items containing juveniles. Eighth Judicial District Judge Susan Blanco presided over the sentencing.
Hyde was taken into custody immediately following the hearing and was sentenced to seven days in the Larimer County jail and 10 years of Sex Offender Intensive Supervised Probation. Additionally, Hyde is to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18, is required to surrender all electronic devices to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), be subject to random drug testing, and is to receive a psychiatric evaluation.
LCSO executed a search warrant on Hyde’s home at 201 10th St. on Dec. 22, 2016. The search uncovered 16 videos and 46 photographs on his computer’s hard drive that contained sexually explicit content of male and female juveniles. A LCSO investigation had tracked the source of pornographic images and videos of children to an IP address located at Hyde’s home between October and December of last year, resulting in the search.