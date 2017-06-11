Berthoud Dance Company brings joy to dancing with “Gravity”

By Aaron Reynolds
The Surveyor
When you were but a child the natural phenomenon known as gravity was introduced in grade school and continued to be taught throughout adolescence; however, after school the concept had become rarely, if ever, spoken of even though gravity is as frequent and important as the oxygen in the air we breathe.
It is a phenomenon the Berthoud Dance Company will explore this weekend, June 10-11, at the historic Rialto Theater in Loveland. “Gravity” will be presented Saturday, June 10, at 7:30 p.m. (featuring dance troupe Spoke-N-Motion) and Sunday, June 11, at 1 p.m. (featuring Spoke-N-Motion and Machinez Remainz).
According to David Mineo — artistic director for the Berthoud Dance Company — the presentation will feature 60-70 dancers, depending on the show, with ages ranging from 3-year-old children to adult, professional dancers, culminating in an “entertaining, memorable event.”
Mineo launched Berthoud Dance Company back in 2003, and has since delivered a couple of annual shows each year at the iconic theater in Loveland, where he says the goal is to always offer “something new; something surprising” for a studio that goes by the motto “the art of dance.”
He added, “It’s going to be another fun-filled show. We present full-length productions as opposed to recitals. There is lighting involved and a lot of sets.”
Anyone who has attended a Berthoud Dance performance in the past will attest Mineo is renowned for featuring an eclectic range of music and choreography, and “Gravity,” he confirmed, will be no different. Additionally, Mineo’s primary goal is to share in the joy and passion of dance through collaboration, evident with once again working with Spoke-N-Motion, which is self-described by its website as “a unique organization that unites the talents of dancers with and without disabilities in a unique, creative art form called integrated dance,” as well as fellow Denver-based collective Machinez Remainz.
“You got to collaborate, not compete,” Mineo said. “A lot of other people in the world don’t see it that way. ‘Are we better? Are they better?’ But (the dancers) don’t have any expression or emotion on their face. I try to let the kids express it and enjoy it, not just dance it. We’re going to have fun with it.”
Tickets for “Gravity” are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. For more information visit the Rialto Theatre at 228 E. Fourth St., in Loveland or call the box office at 970-962-2421. You can also find out more about the local dance organization and future events by visiting berthouddancecompany.com.