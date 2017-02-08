Berthoud commercial property acquired by MCT Enterprises

By John Gardner

The Surveyor

The property known as Berthoud Common Commercial Center located on Mountain Avenue at the location of the Colorado Rapid Car Wash has been purchased after nearly a decade of sitting dormant.

The property was acquired by MCT Enterprises for $1.04 million in December 2016. The property was previously owned and developed by Clarkson Investment LLC, based in Evans, but sat idle for years and faced a number of unfortunate events that halted development.

The property is a little over eight acres and includes six lots that are ready for construction. The property already has streets and infrastructure in place, so building could occur quickly.

According to Mark Richter and Terry Younglove, partners with MCT Enterprises, the deal is a win-win for all parties involved and will allow the development to move forward quickly with construction.

“We’re excited with what’s happening in Berthoud right now with the golf course and everything that’s going on,” Richter said.

Richter said they may eventually sell a couple of the existing pads to businesses that are interested in purchasing them, but plans are still coming together for the final project.

“We’d like to get something going there as soon as possible, because it’s been sitting for 10 years,” Richter added.

Construction of at least one of the pads could begin as soon as this spring, according to Richter, as one of the sites has already generated some interest.

“We’d like to see some activity there this year for sure. It all depends on if we get this offer,” Richter said.

Correction: This story has been updated and removed a statement that inaccurately reported that Clarkson had defaulted on the original loan.