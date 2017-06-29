Be a part of the Larimer County Fair

By Edie McSherry Extension Educator, Larimer County
Exhibiting your talents at the Larimer County Fair is as American as apple pie. No, we’re not suggesting you be an exhibitionist. We’re really talking about apple pies, salsa, paintings, knitted hats, and other things you make.
By pre-entering your garden produce, flowers, needlework, metal or wood working, beadwork, or other crafts, photography, art work, wine, honey, or baked or preserved foods, any adult or youth can exhibit these items at the Larimer County Fair at no cost. The list of open-class items and rules can be found at www.larimer.org/ext. The pre-entry deadline is Monday, July 17, and pre-entries can be made online. After July 17 you can still enter with a late charge of $5 per department.
The Larimer County Fair and PRCA Rodeo official dates are Aug. 4-8. Your items will need to be taken to the fairgrounds earlier that week for judging. Check the schedule and instructions for entering Open Class Exhibits at the website. For additional information contact CSU Larimer County Extension Office at 498-6000.
What will you take to the county fair?