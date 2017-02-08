Alma Irene Krieger: Oct. 20, 1945 – Jan. 7, 2017

Alma Irene Krieger, 96, of Loveland, Colo., died Jan. 7, 2017, at her home. She was born on Jan. 10, 1920, in Anamoose, N.D., to John and Mollie Starck. Alma grew up in Berthoud, Colo., and was a graduate of Bonnie Beauty School in Denver. On Oct. 20, 1945, she married Harry Krieger in Berthoud.

Alma owned Alma’s Beauty Shop in Berthoud for 35 years. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, gardening, cooking, the outdoors, playing and watching sports; including softball and baseball.

Alma is survived by her brother Alvin Starck of Johnstown, Colo.; sisters Laurene Buehler of Lakewood, Colo., and Helen Snyder of Idaho; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry in 2005.

Funeral services were held at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fort Collins on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. Viewing was held at Viegut Funeral Home on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, from 4 – 7 p.m. Alma will be laid to rest next to her husband Harry at Greenlawn Cemetery in Berthoud. Please go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for online condolences.