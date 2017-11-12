AIMS fire science students bring fire safety to Berthoud El

By Shelley Widhalm
The Surveyor
Local high school students getting a taste of firefighting as a career gave Berthoud Elementary School students a behind-the-scenes view of their lessons.
The Berthoud Fire Protection District brought the 10 high school students in Berthoud High School’s fire science class to Berthoud and Ivy Stockwell elementary schools last week to teach the younger students about fire safety and home-escape plans. The high school students, coming from all four high schools in Thompson School District, are receiving hands-on training from the firefighters through a college-credit program offered at AIMS Community College.
“It’s a lot of fun to pass on what they learned, and it reinforces their education by passing it on to younger generations,” said May Soricelli, public information officer and project manager for the Berthoud Fire Protection District. “For the younger kids, they were in wonder there were older kids that were knowledgeable about fire stuff.”
The fire science class visited Berthoud El on Oct. 25 and Ivy Stockwell on Oct. 26 to take part in the third annual public education fire safety program alongside the Berthoud firefighters. The students in the class developed the 1 ½-hour program geared to first graders, with three stations inside and outside the school building. Sixty to 70 students from each school were able to participate in the lessons.
At the first station, the fire science students showed the first graders the Berthoud fire engine, explaining the tools and functions of the apparatus and giving a tour inside the truck.
For the second station, the focus was on fire safety and home-escape plans using the Life Safety Trailer “smoke trailer” on loan to Berthoud Fire from the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority. The fire science students helped the first graders practice how to safely evacuate the smoke-filled trailer and explained the importance of staying away from the things that can cause fires, such as lighters and matches.
The third station demonstrated what a firefighter’s uniform looks like to remove the “fear factor” of seeing a fully-suited firefighter at a scene of a fire. A fire science student put on the uniform and explained each component, including the mask and tanks, removing the uniform piece by piece to show the person underneath. The students could touch each piece of the uniform to have a better understanding.
“They went from top to bottom explaining every piece of gear, what they wear and why they wear it,” said Amber Pollock, first-grade teacher at Berthoud El, adding that after the event, several of the students were excited to go home to develop fire-escape plans with their families. “They learned and know very well what to do in an emergency.”
Firefighters provide several fire prevention activities throughout the year for the community, and through the fire safety program for first graders, the fire science students saw what is involved in developing and carrying out a program, said Brian Martens, fire science instructor for the AIMS Windsor campus.
“Firefighters do a lot of prevention activities,” Martens said. “We want to let the students know that part of being a firefighter is doing PR (public relations) events.”
The fire science program is offered over one school year with two classes each semester — the program is available both at AIMS and Front Range Community College. The AIMS classes are taught in the Berthoud fire station training room four afternoons a week. The students earn three credits per class and a total of 12 credits toward an associate’s degree in fire science.
The students put together the fire safety program as part of their grade for the fire prevention class. Their other class is fire and emergency service orientation, where they learn about the history of firefighting, what’s involved in being a firefighter and the equipment they use, and how to do firefighting tasks, such as search and rescue and vehicle extrication.
The classes next semester will focus on building construction and fire combustion.
The students take the classes through concurrent enrollment, simultaneously earning credit toward a college degree or certificate and a high school diploma.
“This gives them a real good opportunity to see if they want to be a firefighter as a career,” Martens said.
The class is a way to create new recruits for fire departments, Soricelli said.
“It’s an opportunity for them to encourage future generations to get into fire science. It’s a way for them to help students to see if it’s for them.”